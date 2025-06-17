"I am shocked that cricketers go to the gym" - Former India bowler's interesting take on Jasprit Bumrah's injury ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh blamed the modern-day gym obsession behind Jasprit Bumrah's string of injuries throughout his career. Cricketers are currently in a tough spot trying to maintain fitness to feature across three different formats in international cricket, along with franchise tournaments.

Players often dedicate a huge chunk of time in the gym to enhance their fitness, and be in their best possible shape while featuring on the field. However, there is a fine line between a gym session proving to be beneficial and it resulting in an injury. Overexertion could prove to be counterproductive at times, and despite the physios' keen observation, things can easily go wrong.

Jasprit Bumrah has sustained some major injuries over the course of his career, including a serious back injury that needed surgery. The speedster's unorthodox bowling action and immense workload have contributed to it, but according to Yograj Singh, lifting weights in the gym is the biggest contributor.

“I am shocked that cricketers go to the gym. The gym is meant for when you are 35-36 years old. Otherwise, your muscles are going to be stiff. But somebody should know what he’s doing. Your strengthening starts from the age of 36-37 when you are going down. Then I can understand the gym will work," Yograj Singh said in an interview with InsideSport.

“But today, youngsters are going to the gym. That is why we have injuries. I can say that about 30-40 years ago, injuries were zero. Because in cricket, you need a very flexible, gymnast-like body. Do things with bodyweight like pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups and core (work). But please, for God’s sake, stop sending cricketers to the gym," he added.

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli raised awareness for the increased importance for a higher level of fitness during his reign at the helm, and led from the front with his efforts in the gym. He has been vocal about how weight training has helped him and the squad to produce better output in the field.

“Bumrah has been injured four times, you know why?" - Yograj Singh

The string of injuries to Jasprit Bumrah, including the one at the start of the year, have prompted the team to take his workload management seriously. The spearhead is unlikely to feature in all Tests in the upcoming tour of England in a bid to preserve his body for the sake of his career.

Yograj Singh recalled how legendary players of the previous era relied on the gym only when they were in the twilight stage of their careers.

“Bumrah has been injured four times. You know why? That (gym) is the reason. There are other cricketers as well. Mohammed Shami. Hardik Pandya. You don’t have to do bodybuilding. Back in the old days, West Indian bowlers like Michael Holding at that time they were all flexible. Viv Richards didn’t go to the gym until he was 35," Yograj added.

The first Test between India and England is scheduled to take place at Headingley, Leeds, from Friday, June 20 onwards.

