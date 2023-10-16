"I sincerely hope England were not holding him back here thinking 'it's only Afghanistan'" - Nasser Hussain on Ben Stokes' absence in 2023 WC upset 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that Ben Stokes has to be part of the playing XI to turn around the team's dismal start to their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign.

Jos Buttler and company were handed a 69-run defeat by Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, October 15. Stokes made it to England's ODI World Cup squad after reversing his ODI retirement in the build-up to the tournament.

The all-rounder, however, sustained a hip niggle right before the opening clash against New Zealand and is yet to recover from the same.

The defending champions have only won one game out of three matches in the tournament so far. Their most recent defeat against Afghanistan puts them in a very complicated position, as they are ranked fifth with a net run rate of -0.084.

Hussain explained the importance of Stokes in the side and believes that he must return to the playing XI once he is fully fit. In his column for the Daily Mail, he said:

"For Jos Buttler's team, there is no wiggle room now. They have to win every match from here on if they want to keep the defence of their title in their own hands."

He continued:

"That means them playing their best XI and acting as if every game, starting with facing the in-form South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday, is a World Cup final. That means Ben Stokes has got to come back in if he is fit. I sincerely hope England were not holding him back here thinking 'it's only Afghanistan."

Further stating that he would include both Stokes and Harry Brook in the playing XI at the expense of a bowler, Hussain added:

"The problem with the Stokes recall is that the man he is earmarked to replace in Harry Brook is playing well. I would play them both."

Brook was the sole batter who looked in command during England's unsuccessful run chase against Afghanistan. He scored 66 runs off 61 deliveries before being dismissed by Mujeeb-ur-Rahman in the 35th over.

"Now is not the time for any kind of emotion or loyalty" -Nasser Hussain urges Jos Buttler to be ruthless and exclude Chris Woakes from the playing XI

Chris Woakes was among England's best players in their 2019 World Cup triumph, but he has not been able to bring in a similar impact in Indian conditions. With minimal movement on offer, Woakes has claimed two wickets in three matches so far, with an economy of 7.50.

Opining that Woakes cannot be in the playing XI with this form, Hussain wrote:

"Chris Woakes is completely out of nick — that has been evident in all three matches so far. He has been very un-Woakeslike. England have to leave him out now. Now is not the time for any kind of emotion or loyalty."

Hussain also added that England are struggling immensely in subcontinent conditions. He concluded:

"This England side looks vulnerable, particularly in subcontinental conditions. One of my pre-tournament predictions was that Afghanistan would produce an upset at this World Cup - I just didn't expect it to be England on the receiving end."

England are scheduled to face in-form South Africa next at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, October 21.