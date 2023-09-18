Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said he has been in touch with several players, including veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, for potential inclusions in the final World Cup 2023 squad.

Injuries to Shreyas Iyer and the latest setback to Axar Patel mean that Rohit's men may have to look elsewhere to fill those positions should the duo not be fit for the World Cup. Axar is confirmed to miss at least the first two ODIs of the upcoming Australia series.

While Team India announced their provisional 15-member squad a week back, they will have until September 28 to finalize the same for the showpiece event at home, starting October 5.

At the press conference following India's thumping 10-wicket victory in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka, Rohit expressed being in connection with Ashwin and Washington Sundar for the spin-bowling all-rounder role.

"With the spin-bowling all-rounders, I think everyone is in the line. Honestly, (I am) speaking to Ashwin as well, I have been talking to him on the phone. So he is very much in the line. So is Washi. We want those guys who can do the job with the ball and the bat as well," said Rohit.

Despite Ashwin being in line for a potential late inclusion, Team India went with Washington Sundar as Axar Patel's replacement for the Asia Cup final. Axar suffered a quadricep injury during his defiant knock of 42 off 34 deliveries in India's six-run defeat to Bangladesh in their final Super Four clash.

Rohit added that Sundar being match fit while training for the upcoming Asian Games made their decision easy.

"Washi was honestly, that Injury happened to Axar late in the night. We had to call a few guys to see where they are at. Washi was available and we had to get him to come and play the role. Luckily, he was with the squad in the Asian Games squad in Bangalore, he was bowling, he was training and he was cricket fit. So he was spending a lot of time on the field. We had to get him," added Rohit.

Despite being India's best bowler in the red-ball format, Ashwin last played ODIs in early 2022 and has only featured twice since 2018.

Meanwhile, Sundar was immediately drafted into the playing XI for the summit clash against Sri Lanka. However, he did not get an opportunity to bowl or bat, thanks to the side bowling the hosts for 50 in the 16th over.

"I have been talking to everyone" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma gave several hints about India's World Cup squad.

Rohit Sharma further stated that the team management is in touch with several players outside the World Cup squad for possible late inclusions due to injuries or other factors.

"I have been very clear with certain guys who can come up and play certain roles. I have been talking to everyone, I don’t want to take names. Everyone is aware of what’s happening. Nobody is kept in the dark about what we are doing, everyone is kept in the loop," said Rohit.

Team India performed admirably in the Asia Cup, winning four of their five completed games, including a 228-run victory against Pakistan and a ten-wicket win in the grand finale against Sri Lanka.

India will play the first of three ODIs against Australia in Mohali on Friday, September 22. The two teams will also play their respective World Cup openers against each other in Chennai on October 8.