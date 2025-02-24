“I am staying in his hotel” - Virat Kohli’s childhood coach opens up on batter’s special gesture after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has revealed that the Indian batter arranged tickets for him so that he can watch the 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. Sharma also added that he is staying in the same hotel as the Indian superstar.

The Men in Blue beat Pakistan in six wickets in the marquee clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. Bowling first after losing the toss, India restricted Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs as Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-40, while Hardik Pandya picked up 2-31. Virat Kohli (100* off 111) then guided the chase, with support from Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67) and Shubman Gill (46 off 52).

In an interview with TimesofIndia.com after the India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy match, Kohli's childhood coach opened up on a special gesture from his protégé and revealed:

"He is the one who gave me the tickets. I am staying in his hotel. He knows that I am sitting there. You feel proud of such a child. If you are his coach, then there is nothing more proud than this.”

The 59-year-old also expressed disappointment on the excessive criticism of Kohli over his poor batting form. The Indian batter was under a lot of pressure going into the match against Pakistan. Speaking about the same, Sharma commented:

"People need to realize that he is also a human being. Sometimes his form fluctuates; sometimes he gets a good ball. But class is permanent and he remains a class player."

Sharma also shared insights on Kohli’s overall personality and said that the Delhi cricketer has always been aggressive on the field and humble off it. He elaborated:

“He was always aggressive on the ground and humble off it. People misunderstood him for his tattoos and style, but he has always been a respectful and humble guy. After marriage and having kids, he has mellowed a bit and become more religious, which is a great thing."

Kohli’s hundred in Dubai on Sunday was his 51st ODI ton and first in the format since his three-figure score in the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli broke a major record during his ton against Pakistan

Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs during his knock against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. He got there in 287 innings, breaking the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar (350).

The 36-year-old is now among only three players with 14,000-plus ODI runs. Tendulkar (18,426) leads the list, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). Kohli has 14,085 runs to his name from 299 one-dayers.

