"I still feel his two fingernails were underneath the ball"- Brad Hogg feels Mitchell Starc's catch was clean

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes Mitchell Starc had taken a clean catch to dismiss England opener Ben Duckett on Day 4 of the Lord's Test. While Duckett was adjudged out earlier, the third umpire overturned the decision after replays showed that Starc had apparently grassed the ball while completing his movement.

However, Hogg reckons that since Starc was in control of the ball, the decision shouldn't have been overturned. He also believes the pacer had something underneath the ball even if the replays seemed to suggest otherwise.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about Mitchell Starc's catch:

"Starc was in control of the ball and just put the ball on the ground while completing his movement. But I still feel his two fingernails were underneath the ball. So that was out. But the Steve Smith one (of Root) was not out because while he had his fingers underneath the ball, the ball was also seen touching the turf. He didn't have control of the ball after it hit the turf and that's why it was not out. Because he didn't control it when he got it to his chest, that's not out."

We have got to accept the decision: Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc himself told in a video posted by Cricket Australia that he was very confident that he had complete control of the ball. However, he also accepted the umpire's decision as final and feels the Aussies need to accept that, just like England need to accept Jonny Bairstow's stumping.

On this, Starc had stated:

"It’s going to be interesting moving forward with catches of the same viewing point. But look we’ve got to accept that one just like they’re going to have to accept the stumping. I was very sure and have no doubt that I had control of the ball. Obviously, they are going by the letter of the law which stated that embracing my body the ball was on the turf."

While the Australians seemed to have moved on with Starc's catch decision, the hosts still seem annoyed over the visitors not withdrawing the appeal for Jonny Bairstow's dismissal. This could lead to a few sparks going off in the Headingley Test.

