"I have a suggestion, at least for India" - Aakash Chopra bats for day-night Tests amid 2025 WTC final

Amid the ongoing 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final, former India player Aakash Chopra has batted for day-night Tests. He urged all nations, especially India, to play more pink-ball Tests.

Ad

South Africa currently enjoy the upper hand in the 2025 WTC final, a day game being played at Lord's. Heading into the fourth day (Saturday, June 14), the Proteas need 69 runs with eight wickets in hand to bag their first ICC title since 1998.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should host pink-ball Tests.

Ad

Trending

"Pink-ball Test matches, whoever wishes organizes them, and whoever doesn't wish, doesn't organize them. India started for sure, we saw one against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, and then one against England in Ahmedabad, but that's about it. We don't play a lot of pink-ball Test matches. We are reluctant," Chopra said (5:20).

"England say they won't play at all as they don't have any audience issues. Australia, still, are trying, but the others don't try that much. I have a suggestion, at least for India. I really want pink-ball Test matches," he added.

Ad

Ad

India have hosted three day-night Tests to date, one each against Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka. Although the hosts won all three games, the BCCI hasn't organized a pink-ball Test since March 2022.

"Where will you get the audience from?" - Aakash Chopra on why India should host pink-ball Tests

India played an away day-night Test against Australia in December 2024. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that day-night Tests are required to draw the audience.

Ad

"Whether the Test match is played over four or five days, eventually it will be played on weekdays. If that's the case, the kids and working people are not at home. They don't have access to watch the match. So where will you get the audience from?" he said (6:15).

Citing the Indian Premier League's example, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that people might develop the habit of watching Test cricket if it's available on their screens once they reach home.

Ad

"In the end, we look back and say that Test cricket should be stopped as people don't watch. However, if the Test matches are played with the pink ball, when you reach home, it becomes like a habit. You watch the IPL too, whether it's a match of your interest or not, and even if it's not that thrilling," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that every series should have at least one pink-ball Test. He highlighted that if kids don't watch their heroes playing Test cricket, they won't aspire to play that format.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news