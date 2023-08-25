"I am sure that they will win the Asia Cup" - Former India all-rounder on the side's Asia Cup and World Cup prospects

Former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal is bullish about the side winning the upcoming six-team Asia Cup, starting on August 30. Team India are the most successful side in the Asia Cup, winning the title seven times, including back-to-back in 2016 and 2018.

However, they suffered an embarrassing campaign last year in the T20I format, failing to qualify for the final. The tournament returns to the 50-over format this year preceding the ODI World Cup, which starts a fortnight after the Asia Cup.

Despite picking India to win the continental tournament, Madal Lal does not believe they are outright favorites to win the Mega event at home.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 1983 World Cup winner picked a few other teams that could provide India a run for their money in the showpiece event.

"I am sure that they will win the Asia Cup but in World Cup any six teams - Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa... are the 6 top teams. Everybody has a chance. We are playing at home so there is this advantage. But at the same time, it could turn into a disadvantage as well because of pressure. Thankfully, they all are experienced players and know how to handle pressure," Madan Lal said.

The Men in Blue emerged triumphant the last time they played a 50-over World Cup at home in 2011.

Interestingly, the host nation has won the last three editions of the ODI World Cup, with Australia in 2015 and England in 2019 following India's heroics in 2011.

"My concern will be the fitness levels and nothing else" - Madan Lal

After their injury layoffs, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in the ODI side.

Madan Lal admitted his concerns about the fitness levels of the returning KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer from injury. However, while wishing the duo had played a few games heading into high-level competition, his concerns end there.

"My concern will be the fitness levels and nothing else. They are experienced, they have the exposure. Definitely, if they could have played a couple of games, it could have been better in terms of confidence. They could have felt being part of the game and it would have reassured them that they are injury-free," Madan Lal said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 17-man squad for the Asia Cup earlier this week that included Rahul and Iyer. While Iyer suffered a back injury during the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Rahul picked up a thigh injury during the subsequent IPL.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Iyer has regained full fitness and added that Rahul is still carrying a niggle and should return to the side from the second or third game of the Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue will open their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele.