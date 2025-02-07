“I surrender to you completely” - Former India batter forced to do U-turn after Shubman Gill’s heroics in IND vs ENG 2025 1st ODI

By Rishab Vm
Modified Feb 07, 2025 17:09 IST
India v England - 1st ODI - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill celebrates his fifty in the first ODI against England- Source: Getty

Former India batter Kris Srikkanth lauded Shubman Gill for his brilliant knock in the opening ODI between India and England in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. Srikkanth, who criticised Gill and questioned his place in the XI in the past, was forced to take a U-turn after the right-hander's heroics in Nagpur.

Talking on his YouTube channel 'Cheeky Cheeka', Srikkanth heaped praise on Shubman Gill, terming his knock as 'intelligent' and 'mature'. He also congratulated the Indian ODI vice-captain for winning the 'Player of the Match' award.

“He played a brilliant knock. Today I surrender to you completely. Shubman Gill played a very mature knock. More than mature, it was an intelligent knock. Shreyas Iyer had done all the work and had handed over the innings to Gill. He didn’t have to do much. He took his own time and did not go for big shots, especially against Adil Rashid. He played his normal game. Congrats Gill for getting the Player of the Match (POTM) award,” Srikkanth said.
also-read-trending Trending

The former Indian batter had earlier slammed Gill's inclusion in the ODI team due to his poor returns in his last few innings in the format.

Shubman Gill shines with match-winning fifty in 1st ODI against England

Bowling first, India put up a spirited comeback after England's early onslaught to bowl the visitors out for just 248 runs from 47.4 overs. In reply, India were in a slightly precarious position early on, losing both Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) and skipper Rohit Sharma (2) early.

However, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer joined forces to bring the hosts back into the game. While Iyer slammed a quickfire fifty (59 off 36 balls), Gill held the fort at the other end.

He ensured that he played a long innings and got India to a position from where they could not lose the game. Gill scored 87 runs off 96 balls including 14 boundaries, which helped the Men in Blue win the game by four wickets and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Gill is also the vice-captain of the ODI side and a performance like this will boost his confidence for the rest of the series and the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी