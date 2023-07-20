"I tend to disagree" - Steve Waugh questions Australia for not picking a spinner for 4th Ashes Test

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh wasn't convinced by the national team's decision not to play a spinner for the 4th Ashes Test at Old Trafford. Waugh stated that the Old Trafford pitch works for spin anf Australia's bowling unit lacks variety.

The tourists omitted off-spinner Todd Murphy from their XI to accommodate an extra all-rounder in Cameron Green. Murphy played in the Headingley Test and took one wicket, but didn't have a significant role as the pitch didn't offer too much spin.

Speaking to SEN Radio on Thursday, Waugh felt England going after the bowlers aggressively is the very reason Australia needed variety in their attack.

"I tend to disagree with it. I think it's a mistake, particularly in Manchester where the ball does turn. I know they're probably looking at the forecast and saying there's a bit of rain around, but you do need variation in the attack. Particularly with the way England plays. They go at the bowlers really hard and we've got four right-arm quick bowlers so there's a bit of sameness about our attack."

Aside from Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, the visitors lacked the incisiveness in the 3rd Test. With Scott Boland going wicketless at Headingly, Josh Hazlewood has replaced him in the eleven for Old Trafford. Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh provide them with additional seam-bowling options.

Australia not hoping to see Old Trafford wicket spin a lot moving forward:

Marnus Labuschagne. (Image Credits: Getty)

Marnus Labuschagne, who was the joint top-scorer for Australia on day 1 at Old Trafford, feels the wicket won't spin a lot after the grass wears off. The right-hander said, as quoted by nine.com.au:

"I think it's one of those wickets where I think because the wicket's been under cover for a few days, it didn't have that really rock hardness and the thatchiness of the grass (helped) spinning, So I think once that wears off, I think the middle of the wicket is going to actually not spin so much."

The 4th Test of the Ashes finished day 1 at 299-8, with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins hoping to bat for as long as possible.