"I think 2-2 would be fair. We're massively up for it" - Zak Crawley on the upcoming Ashes finale at The Oval 

England opening batter Zak Crawley spoke about the importance of the upcoming Ashes finale at The Oval despite the team's chances of claiming the urn ending in an anti-climactic fashion in Manchester. Incessant rain washed out the entire final day of the fourth Test, leading to the contest being declared a draw.

Australia, coming into the series as holders of the urn, successfully retained it as they cannot lose the series now with a 2-1 lead. Pat Cummins and Co. are still looking for an outright series win to become the first Australian side since Steve Waugh's 2001 team to win a series in England.

Crawley was adjudged Player of the Match after the fourth Test for his splendid 189-run knock off just 186 deliveries. The opening batter has had a solid Ashes campaign so far despite poor shot selection and inability to convert starts still being a tingling issue.

He stated that a 2-2 series scoreline will reflect how tight the series was contested over the course of the last month and a half.

"I think 2-2 would be fair. They had the better of us at Lord's, Edgbaston could have gone either way. We probably deserved this one and Headingley could have gone either way. So I think two-all would be right. We'll see, hopefully, we can get it," Crawley said.

"We'll play the same way and to know we can make a big score. It suits us to have a little in the wicket - we'll see what happens. That's the beauty of a five-Test series; you get a look at them, and work out tactics and nuances. I've never played a five-match series before this one. We're massively up for it. And as Stokesy says, we're building as a team, this isn't the end just because it's the Ashes. It's very much the start, hopefully," he added.

Crawley has scored 385 runs across seven innings in the 2023 Ashes with an average and strike rate of 55 and 89.95 respectively.

"It's pretty flat" - Zak Crawley on the team atmosphere following the draw in Manchester

England have been the epitome of a positive team environment, especially since the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum regime. However, even for a team infused with positivity from all possible sides, only time proves to be a healer in such circumstances.

Admitting that the team is disappointed with how events transpired, Crawley said:

"It's pretty flat. We're disappointed we've played a lot of good cricket in this game. We wanted to win, we were in a good position to win, and two days of rain cost us. But that's how it is."

Crawley also spoke about his own form and expressed his delight at the prospect of being able to play against the extra pace of the Australian bowling attack.

"I feel good about my game, I'm pleased with how I'm playing - I've just got to build on it. I have a bit more experience now, things to fall back on in different conditions, so yes, I feel I can kick on now," he added.

"Fast bowling suits my game. The Australian attack is a quick attack and I think a bit less when they're faster. I think that just suits my game a bit more. They are unbelievable bowlers, they present different challenges," Crawley continued.

The fifth and final Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 27, at The Oval in London.

