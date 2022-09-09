"I don't think anyone would have survived for this long" - Gautam Gambhir on Virat Kohli scoring a hundred after almost 3 years

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir has hailed Virat Kohli's tenacity following his hundred against Afghanistan in a Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday, September 8, in Dubai.

Kohli finally broke his century drought with a scintillating unbeaten 122 off just 61 deliveries, his 71st international century.

The former Indian skipper had to wait over 1000 days to notch up a hundred. While he has looked in decent touch, the three-figure mark eluded him for a long time. The wait finally came to an end at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where vintage Kohli was on display as he the bowlers seamlessly all over the park.

Gambhir was in awe of the batting masterclass and stated that no other cricketer would have survived this long without scoring a century. Speaking to the host broadcaster, the former Indian batter stated:

"Look, he has to realize that it has been three years, not just three months. Three years is a very long time. I am not going to be critical of him but he has earned this backing as he has scored loads of runs in the past."

Gambhir added:

"I don't think any younger player would have survived in international cricket had they not got a 100 in the last three years. This eventually had to happen and it has happened just at the right time. But let's be fair, I don't think anyone would have survived for this long."

Riding on Kohli's maiden T20I ton, the Men in Blue posted a daunting 212-2 runs on the board.

In response, Afghanistan could only manage 111-8 as Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran riot with the new ball, returning with a five-wicket haul. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Deepak Hooda chipped in with one wicket apiece.

"I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself" - Virat Kohli

Kohli was in sublime touch throughout his stay in the middle and played some delightful shots to entertain the fans.

While he dedicated the century to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika, the talismanic batter stressed that he surprised himself with the knock.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he said:

"Today was the build-up of the last few games, I batted out of my skin to be honest and I surprised myself. What surprised me was my 60s became failures; quite shocking for me, batting pretty well and contributing but doesn't seem to be enough."

Kohli has peaked at the right time, with the T20 World Cup on the horizon. He will hope to maintain his form in the upcoming white-ball series' against Australia and South Africa ahead of the marquee ICC event Down Under.

