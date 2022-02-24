"I think it was the best Test series victory" - Michael Vaughan on India's win in Australia

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that India's series victory in Australia last year was the greatest by any team in the last decade and a half.

The visitors, missing up to six first-team regulars, chased down a mammoth 328-run target on the fifth day of the fourth Test at the Gabba to win their second series Down Under in as many visits. That was Australia's first defeat at the Gabba in three decades. Before that win, the visitors had eked out a valiant draw in the third Test in Sydney to keep the series all square heading into the decider.

Speaking to Ravichandran Ashwin on the spinner's YouTube channel, Vaughan praised him for his banter with then Australian captain Tim Paine in Sydney as he hailed India's series win.

"I like to see the Aussies get a little bit back. And you gave it back by hanging around all day and then to get that draw and then to go to the Gabba – the Aussies don’t lose in Brisbane – and for you guys to beat them with the chase on the last day, I do think it’s the best Test series victory," Vaughan said.

Vaughan added:

"With everything that you had to put up with, all the turmoil, to win that last game in Brisbane where Australia just don’t lose and for Rishabh (Pant) to play the way that he did, it was special. Very, very special, that series victory. Any team that beats Australia, they’re always a good team for me to watch."

Many, including Vaughan, predicted a whitewash for India after they lost the first Test in Adelaide, where they were bowled out for 36, and captain Virat Kohli returning home on paternity leave.

However, the visitors unexpected drew level in Melbourne before breaching Australia's fortress Gabba after a heroic draw in Sydney.

"I kind of threw the bait out there last year when you guys were bowled out cheaply in Adelaide. Then all of a sudden you bounced back incredibly well to win that series. From a position of difficulty, Virat going home, and then obviously Ajinkya in the captaincy, 1-0 down in Australia. Not many teams have come back from that kind of position," Vaughan said.

"That for me, in the last 10 or 15 years, is the greatest Test series victory that I’ve seen because of the turmoil with all players coming and going. It was obviously COVID times; there were injuries; Siraj was unearthed and produced a bit of magic. You hung in there. and had a bit of banter with Tim Paine in Sydney, enjoyed that," Vaughan told Ashwin.

England got their selection wrong, didn't do the basics well - Michael Vaughan on Ashes drubbing

While India had a historic triumph in Australia, England's fortunes were different when they toured Down Under late last year. Australia hammered England 4-0, with only some resolute blocking helping the visitors rescue a draw in Sydney to avoid a series whitewash.

Vaughan slammed the England team management for getting the selection wrong on several occasions and the team not doing the basics right. He said:

"It was disappointing because I felt that the England team is not as good as Australia, but they are certainly not so bad as to get hammered 4-0. I think when you look at the basics of the game and selection, they got the selection completely wrong on two or three occasions. That’s nothing to do with bubbles or the times we are in. That’s just pure cricket thinking that they got wrong."

Vaughan added:

"Then you start thinking about the basics of the game. They bowled so many no-balls; they dropped so many chances. Even teams that are not so good, they should be getting the basics right, and England didn’t do that."

