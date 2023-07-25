"I think is a bit far-fetched" - Andrew McDonald unimpressed by calls for Pat Cummins to resign as Test captain

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has rubbished notions of Pat Cummins stepping down as captain after the 2023 Ashes series. The former all-rounder issued a clarification with reference to Darren Berry's comments after the fourth Ashes Test, which ended in a draw after persistent rains.

Berry, who had a long first-class career and did not play for Australia, slammed Cummins' captaincy in the Test at Old Trafford. He suggested that the right-arm speedster should relinquish his captaincy after the series and concentrate solely on his bowling.

Berry wrote on Twitter:

"Here is my take: Pat Cummins is a magnificent cricketer no doubt but remember this msg. He will resign from the captaincy after the Ashes series. The Q is do they go back to Smudge (Steve Smith) or move forward to (Travis) Head or (Mitchell) Marsh?"

Andrew McDonald stated that it was far-fetched to suggest Pat Cummins should step down as captain and suggested that it was an opinion he ceases to respect. As quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, the Australian head coach said:

"I was across those comments from Darren. They were most interesting. What I would say is leadership takes on all different shapes and forms. If we’re living and dying in the world of tactics only, then I think it’s fair and reasonable to critique some of the execution and tactics that we implemented.

"But to go as far as suggesting that the captain resign post-series I think is a bit far-fetched. There’s opinions that we respect and opinions that we don’t."

Cummins' captaincy came under fire from most experts as Australia leaked 592 in the second innings at Old Trafford, with England scoring at over five runs an over. He also took only one wicket and conceded 129 runs in his 23 overs at an economy rate of 5.61.

"It was a disappointing three days or so" - Andrew McDonald

Andrew McDonald also felt it was unfair for all the blame to fall on Pat Cummins for the way things transpired in Manchester. He also believes that it's unfair to judge Australia on those three days at Old Trafford, given their recent achievements.

McDonald added:

"We’re all working on the Australian cricket team together and it should never really come down to Pat as an individual but unfortunately as a captain, sometimes you wear that.

"It was a disappointing three days or so. We’re not gonna shy away from that and we own that. We’ve a chance to revisit our plans, but this team’s played some great cricket over the last eight months. So to judge us on three days would be very harsh."

Australia have retained the Ashes urn courtesy of a 2-1 series lead, but their focus will be on winning the series in the final Test at the Oval. The match will begin Thursday, July 27.