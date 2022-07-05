"I don't think Bumrah got his tactics right today" - Kevin Pietersen rues Indian skipper's failure to put pressure on England batters

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has stated that Jasprit Bumrah's tactics baffled him on day four of the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. Pietersen believes that the Indian skipper's field placings allowed England plenty of easy singles.

England edged ahead in a steep chase of 378 on day four as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow stayed unbeaten on 75 and 72, respectively. The hosts were in a spot of bother at 107-3; however, Root and Bairstow remained calm and played some risk-free cricket.

BCCI @BCCI



Live - #ENGvIND First ball after Tea and Jasprit Bumrah gets the wicket of Ollie Pope who departs for a duck.Live - bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST First ball after Tea and Jasprit Bumrah gets the wicket of Ollie Pope who departs for a duck.Live - bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST #ENGvIND https://t.co/VyfYe5azfw

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 42-year old observed that Bumrah failed to put pressure on the England batters with the ball reverse swinging by allowing them to rotate strike.

"I don't think Bumrah got his tactics right today at all, and I say that with the greatest deal of respect. There is no way with a reverse swinging ball that he should make it that easy for the batter, because the batter is trying so hard to decipher which way that ball is swinging.

"When it's reverse swinging at 90mph, the nicest place to bat is at the non-strikers end, and the ability to get to the non-strikers end as easily as they did this afternoon, it's too easy."

The home side got off to a rollicking start, thanks to a 107-run opening stand between Alex Lees and Zak Crawley. Lees, who made a 46-ball 56, followed Crawley and Ollie Pope into the pavilion as England began losing the plot after starting strongly.

"They had long off and long on, and that was pure madness" - Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen. (Credits: Getty)

The South Africa-born former batter felt the visitors should have encouraged England to take more risk. Hoping for India to continue with the tactics for England's sake, Pietersen added:

"They had long off and long on, and that was pure madness. For half an hour that was pure madness. Even for the last 15-20 minutes of the day's play, pull them right in, say 'Jonny, if you're good enough to hit me over the head, please do it.' I hope they don't do it tomorrow morning, but for England's sake, absolutely, let them spread them as far as they want."

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow immense again as England fight back



To be continued... | #ENGvIND Stumps on day four!Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow immense again as England fight backTo be continued... Stumps on day four! Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow immense again as England fight back 🔥To be continued... 👀⏳ | #ENGvIND https://t.co/x672RHo4AK

With 119 more runs to win on day five, the hosts are on the cusp of a record run-chase. An England win would deny India their first series victory on English soil since 2007.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far