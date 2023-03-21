"I think Chennai's pitch will favour team India" - Wasim Jaffer on venue for 3rd ODI against Australia

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons that Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc might not thrive in the third ODI in Chennai as they did in the first two. Jaffer expects the pitch in Chennai to favor the hosts.

With exponential swing on offer in Mumbai and Vishakhapatnam, Starc rattled India's top-order batters in both games. The left-arm speedster has taken eight wickets in those at 12.75, dismissing Suryakumar Yadav for golden ducks consecutively.

Meanwhile, Marsh top-scored for Australia in both games with his brutal power-hitting, making 81 and 66*. The second ODI saw the West Australian take India's bowling unit to the cleaners, striking six fours and as many sixes.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, Jaffer said that he expects the Indian batters to be comfortable in Chennai as the track wouldn't have sideways movement. The 44-year-old also anticipates spin from the deck, which would make life difficult for Marsh.

He elaborated:

"I think Chennai's pitch will favor team India. Mitchell Starc might not be as effective due to lack of swing and sideways movement at the venue. Hence, India's batters might be comfortable. The ball might also spin; hence, India have a better chance against Mitchell Marsh, although no boundary seems short when he plays that way.

"He has immense power and mostly plays down the ground. He backs himself for a big shot if it's in the slot. Both his innings were amazing and with David Warner unavailable, we have got to see a new side of Marsh. He has delivered the results, so Marsh's wicket will be critical. If the ball spins, Marsh can somewhat struggle in Chennai."

Starc found seam movement off the pitch and air in the last two ODIs, making it difficult for the Indian top order to negotiate. While the Indian spinners had a significant role in the first game, they hardly played a part in the second.

"They will have to improve their approach" - Wasim Jaffer on India's batters

Shubman Gill is due for a big score. (Credits: Getty)

When asked if he expects changes for the Indian side, Jaffer suggested that he only wants the batters to show better technique and do well against Starc. He added:

"I don't think we will see changes for team India. However, they will have to improve their approach. From the batters' perspective, it will be better as I don't think there will be too much sideways movement.

"The ball bounces on the Chennai track but I expect a high-scoring contest as it comes nicely on the bat. I also reckon the conditions will favor India but they must bat well against Mitchell Starc."

In both games, the Men in Blue lost their top five wickets cheaply and they will be looking to rectify the same in Chennai.

