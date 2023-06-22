"I think they were no different really to Ben Stokes" - Tim Paine on how Australia countered 'Bazball' in the 1st Ashes Test

Tim Paine has highlighted that Australia's strategies in the recently concluded first Ashes Test were no different from those of England skipper Ben Stokes.

While England were mostly ultra-aggressive with both bat and ball during the first Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Australia followed a slightly more conservative approach. The visitors eventually eked out a two-wicket win in the cat-and-mouse affair to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

During an interaction on the SEN podcast 'Whateley', Paine was asked about his thoughts on how Australia countered England's 'Bazball' approach, to which he responded:

"I thought it was pretty much as I expected to be honest. I think Australia were always going to set slightly what you can call defensive fields if you like. I think they were no different really to Ben Stokes."

The former Australian skipper pointed out that both sides set fields that suited their approach:

"Ben Stokes and England make some funky fields and all of a sudden it's genius. Australia put a couple of people on the fence and all of a sudden it's defensive. I think there were some clear strategies from both sides, whether it was attack or defense."

Pat Cummins was criticized by many cricket experts for putting fielders on the square boundaries from the first ball of the Edgbaston Test. Stokes, on the other hand, generally set more attacking fields. The England skipper accounted for Usman Khawaja's dismissal in the first innings with an umbrella-like field placement.

"That's where Australia have got the advantage" - Tim Paine on Pat Cummins and Co.'s ability to adopt different approaches

Australia followed a more sedate batting approach than England.

Tim Paine believes Australia's ability to play both attacking and defensive brands of cricket gives them the edge in the ongoing Ashes:

"When a Test match goes for five days, you got to be able to do both. In a series that goes for five Test matches, you have got to do both. I think from what I have seen earlier and what I thought, I think that's where Australia have got the advantage."

The former Australian wicketkeeper added that the visitors can mold their game according to the situation:

"They can play at different tempos. They can play different scenarios and I think their game will stand up in different conditions. England, we know, are going to go one way, they are going to go really hard."

Paine concluded by observing that England will try different things to put Australia out of their comfort zone. However, he feels that the hosts' one-dimensional approach will open up opportunities for Australia.

