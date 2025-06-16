"I don't think England fast bowlers are that good" - Former cricketer's massive claim ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Australia batter Matthew Hayden has said that the England pace bowling attack are not as intimidating as it seems ahead of the five-match Test series against India. The pacers have a massive role to play with the Duke's ball in familiar conditions to mark the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

England have a depleted pace bowling attack with the first-choice trio of Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, and Mark Wood all struggling with injuries ahead of the series opener in Leeds. The Ben Stokes-led side includes veteran Chris Woakes as the spearhead, while the likes of Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton, and Sam Cook, comprise the rest of the pace bowling department, for the time being.

Sam Cook only has one Test match appearance under his belt after his recent debut against Zimbabwe in Nottingham. Brydon Carse recently returned to action after being injured during the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Josh Tongue, on the other hand, has featured only in three Tests since his debut in 2023.

Matthew Hayden highlighted that India have a serious chance of winning the series against the lacklustre pace bowling unit.

"I don't think England fast bowlers are that good. They have got a number of injuries, and a number of retirees as well. So that will be a challenge, those northern Test matches, when it is zipping around, that will be key. Win that one, and it could well be a series that goes India's way," Hayden said on Star Sports.

In a boost for England, skipper Ben Stokes is expected to feature as a full-fledged all-rounder in the upcoming series, having recovered from a serious hamstring injury he sustained during the New Zealand tour. He picked up three wickets in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, bowling 11.2 overs in the process.

"There are some quality bowlers unavailable" - England head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the first Test against India

Ben Stokes and co. will be on the lookout to put pressure on the relatively inexperienced Indian batting unit following Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent red-ball retirements.

England head coach admitted that the team are devoid of their frontline seamers, but entrusted faith in the names that have been selected.

"There are some quality bowlers unavailable, but we have a nice, varied attack with Chris Woakes, Sam Cook, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue providing the high-pace element. We also have Shoaib Bashir, who is growing in confidence with every Test. We know we're going to be tested against India, and they will arrive well-prepared," McCullum told Sky Sports Cricket (via India Today).

The first Test between India and England is scheduled to take place at Headingley, Leeds, on June 20.

