"I think we have enough players on our team to say: 'It does not feel quite right'" - James Anderson on Jonny Bairstow's dismissal during Lord's Test

England pacer James Anderson has offered his opinion over Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal on the final day of the Lord's Test. The veteran bowler believes that the England squad was of the opinion that the manner of the dismissal was not 'quite right'.

Chasing 370 in the final innings, the hopes were pinned on the pair of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after the well-settled Ben Duckett departed for a well-made 83-run knock. The experienced duo was hoping to build a partnership as the last recognized batting pair in the team, but their alliance was breached in just seven overs.

Bairstow ventured out of his crease following a bouncer by Cameron Green. As he proceeded to step out of bounds, Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey executed a direct hit from behind the stumps. The reaction and the appeal left Bairstow and England bewildered, and emotion quickly changed to fury once third-umpire adjudged him out following a set of replays.

Commenting on Bairstow's dismissal, Anderson wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"Bairstow’s foot was behind the line, he was scratching the crease and then walked off to see his partner at the end of the over. I thought it was the end of the over. And, as Stokes said after the game: “Would you want to win a game that way?” I think we have enough players on our team to say: “I’m not sure about this. It does not feel quite right.”

Stating that Bairstow was not pleased by the manner of his dismissal, Anderson continued:

"It is fair to say Bairstow was not best pleased. He made his opinions clear in the dressing room as you would expect. It was a situation made for a player like him. He felt it could have been his day and that was not how he wanted it to end so he was very frustrated."

Members from both camps have chimed in with highly contrasting opinions surrounding the dismissal. Fans and pundits alike have also chosen a side in the raging battle between laws and spirit.

"I do not know how he did not get man of the match" - James Anderson on Ben Stokes' fourth innings heroics

Ben Stokes did a fine job up until his eventual dismissal. The skipper scored a brilliant 155 runs off 214 deliveries to keep England in the hunt and give Australia a mighty scare.

Branding Stokes' knock as one of the finest he has seen in his career, James Anderson wrote:

"Watching Ben Stokes play that knock, I do not know how he did not get man of the match because it was one of the best innings I have ever seen."

The third Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 6, at Headingley, Leeds. Australia have amassed a near-unassailable 2-0 lead and have an opportunity to win their first Test series on English soil in 22 years.

