"I don't think any excuse will make you forget it" - Ravichandran Ashwin on India's semi-final loss in T20 World Cup 2022

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently spoke about how Team India have let their fans down with their performances in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022.

Ashwin highlighted how the Indian supporters must be highly disappointed over the team's unsuccessful attempt at bringing home the ICC trophy. While he mentioned that there is no excuse that would make fans feel any better, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer emphasized the need to move on after the setback.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, November 16, he explained:

"Everyone would have felt bad seeing Team India not win the tournament or reach the final. I agree, it would have been shattering. I don't think any excuse will make you forget it. Definitely, it is a disappointing moment. But we all have to move on."

The 36-year-old pointed out that it was also important to recognize the efforts of the Indian team since they managed to make it to the semi-finals. He added that the players were also extremely disappointed after crashing out of the top four stages.

Ashwin added:

"We can't call it a disappointing campaign. We lost in the semi-finals. Reaching the semi-finals and finals can be considered an achievement. But from an Indian fan's point of view, and the expectations they have of this team, I totally understand the disappointment from the fans.

"But we players are at least 200-300 times more disappointed than what you all went through."

Rohit Sharma and Co. performed admirably in the group stage of the showpiece T20 event, finishing as table-toppers in Group 2. However, they suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket loss to England in the all-important semi-final.

"This is how white-ball cricket should be played" - Ravichandran Ashwin on the England team's success in white-ball cricket

Jos Buttler and Co. trumped Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to lift the coveted trophy.

Ashwin noted how England have successfully staged a turnaround in white-ball cricket following their 2015 ODI World Cup debacle, where they were eliminated in the group stage. He suggested that with their recent performances, they have shown other teams how to play the shorter formats.

Congratulating England on their T20 World Cup win, Ashwin said:

"Congratulations to the English cricket team. The renaissance and resurgence of the English white-ball team ever since the 2015 World Cup is nothing but inspiring.

"They didn't qualify for the semi-finals in 2015. After that, under Eoin Morgan, they completely changed their style, proving to everyone that this is how white-ball cricket should be played."

England have become the first team to hold both World Cups in white-ball cricket at once. It is worth mentioning that under Eoin Morgan's captaincy, the side clinched the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

Poll : 0 votes