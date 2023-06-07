"I think they are going to win this Test" - Brad Hogg picks Australia to win WTC final solely down to better preparation

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg predicts Australia to defeat India in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final because the Aussies have had better preparation leading up to the contest.

A majority of the Indian players were heavily involved in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While several players hit top gear and come into the WTC final in good touch, the Dukes ball and the English conditions present a whole different challenge altogether.

Several Australian players, including Pat Cummins, chose to skip the IPL to focus on their Test assignments in England, where they are primed to play six Tests in a row. Only David Warner and Cameron Green partook in the IPL among the members of the Australian playing XI for the WTC final.

Hogg stated that the stark difference in preparation will favor Australia.

"I think it all comes down to preparation, that is going to be the difference in this game. Australia have got the advantage because most of their players were preparing for the longer format and that is why I think they are going to win this Test," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Shedding light on potential weaknesses that Australia have, Hogg added:

"Warner has not had much success in English conditions, and the middle order as well. If India can expose that middle order early, all of a sudden India are right in the contest. India also have got to attack Starc and Boland, who has not had much experience bowling in English conditions."

India have had tremendous success over Australia in Tests in the recent past, winning four consecutive series, with two of those being Down Under.

"They should have been playing the WTC Final straight after their series in India" - Brad Hogg

India and Australia recently played a four-match Test series in India, where the hosts emerged winners by a 2-1 margin. Following the Test series, the focus switched back to white-ball cricket in the form of a three-match ODI series, which was followed by the 2023 IPL.

Hogg opined that the WTC final should have been held before the IPL.

"It just blows my mind how the ICC have just allowed this to happen. Both of the teams should have been playing the WTC Final straight after their series in India. You have got to keep the momentum going. You cannot have two teams coming in with very different levels of preparation," Hogg reasoned.

The WTC final is slated to begin at The Oval today.

