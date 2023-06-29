"I think we've gone like 28-30 times past the bat" - Joe Root defends England's performance on Day 1 of Lord's Ashes 2023 Test

England's star batter Joe Root believes the hosts didn't bowl as badly as the scorecard showed at the end of play on Day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's on Wednesday.

Australia ended Day 1 with a staggering 339/5 after being asked to bat first and England's tactics were questioned by many cricket experts. However, Root feels that the hosts were also a bit unlucky to have not got the edge of the opposition batters on a number of occasions.

In a video posted by Sky Sports Cricket ahead of Day 2, here's what Joe Root said about the team's performance:

"Look it wasn't our best day, we all know that. With the conditions and everything that we had, we would have liked to be batting yesterday. I think we've gone like 28-30 times past the bat."

Root also claimed that England weren't running out of ideas with the ball and were definitely not taking anything lightly. He said:

"I don't think we were flat. I don't think that's a fair reflection of how we were feeling in the dressing room. We were clear how to go about things and we just didn't quite get it right.

"Certainly can't question the guys' energy and the way we approach things. We just couldn't build pressure and do our thing long enough."

Joe Root on the importance of Ashes Test

Former England great Kevin Pietersen was visibly frustrated with England's performance on Day 1 and even questioned whether the current players realized the importance of the Ashes Test. However, Joe Root defended his teammates and also seemed pretty positive about England making a comeback on Day 2.

On this, he stated:

"We are a very good team. If you look at the seniority in that group, you don't play that many Test matches without wanting to do well.

"We all are aware what Ashes cricket means to everyone and it exactly means the same to us. We will try to come out today and get in a good position as early as possible."

England have managed to pick up a couple of wickets on Day 2, but Australia are racing towards the 400-run mark at the time of writing.

