"I think he's good to go" - Brendon McCullum on Ben Stokes' fitness ahead of IND vs ENG 1st Test

England head coach Brendon McCullum is hopeful that captain Ben Stokes will feature in the upcoming first Test against India in Hyderabad. McCullum said that the all-rounder looked fit in training and he felt he was 'good to go'.

Stokes underwent surgery on his troublesome knee that forced him to miss a few matches of the 2023 World Cup as well. The New Zealand-born cricketer, as a result, faced a tight rehab schedule to get himself ready for the opening Test of the series.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, January 22, McCullum suggested that they would continue to assess the skipper's progress before taking a late call. As quoted by BBC, he stated:

"He looks like a greyhound. He's put the work in, everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal. I've seen him running around and I think he's good to go. We'll obviously make that call as late as what we need to. But he's put all the work in, and we'll just have to wait and see."

The 42-year-old also commented on Harry Brook's withdrawal, saying the team's support was with him as he flew back to be with his family during a tough time. He also hinted that he could return at a later stage in the series.

"Obviously our thoughts are with Harry and his family, it's a tough time. It's a privileged position to play cricket for a living but some things are more important than that. We wish him all the best and hopefully the next little period for Brooky is as comfortable as it possibly can be. There's a chance he may return later in the tour but for now we just want him to be with his family and do his thing."

The tourists will miss Brook's services in the middle order, given the stellar series he had in Pakistan in 2022. The board announced Dan Lawrence as his replacement.

"Our methods are going to be challenged" - Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum. (Image Credits: Getty)

McCullum predicts the series to be a true test of their skills and temperament against a top-notch Indian side on their soil. He said:

"That's what I love about this series - we are going to be tested, and our methods are going to be challenged and we'll see where we are at. In the end, all you're trying to do is get guys in the frame of mind where they're totally present in the moment, they feel 10 foot tall and bulletproof when they walk out to play. Then it's allowing their skills and their talents to come out, make quick assessments of what they need to do in the moment."

The 101-Test veteran added:

"We've got to take 20 wickets with the ball in each Test match and we've got to get one more run than them with the bat. It's not rocket science but it will be the nuances of the game, when to stick and when to twist which will be the fascinating part."

England have won only one Test in India in their last two tours.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App