"I think it would be great for the game" - Stuart Broad hopes to see Team India win the 2023 World Cup

Retired England cricketer Stuart Broad has wished for Team India to lift the trophy in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The right-arm seamer reckons India's World Cup victory will inspire the next generation of cricketers as it did over a decade ago.

The Men in Blue start as firm favorites ahead of the final set to be hosted by the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma's men have been undefeated in all 10 matches so far. They defeated finalists Australia earlier in the tournament and look primed to win again on Sunday.

In his column for The Daily Mail, Broad equated India's potential World Cup victory to Brazil lifting the trophy, saying:

"India winning the World Cup is a bit like Brazil winning football’s equivalent. There is a bit of magic to it. And personally, I think it would be great for the game if India come out on top against Australia in Ahmedabad because it will inspire the next generation of cricket’s powerhouse, just as their 2011 triumph did."

The 37-year-old also reckons Virat Kohli deserves to win another World Cup after accomplishing 50 ODI centuries.

"An Indian victory is the most marketable outcome for the sport — comparable to when Usain Bolt used to line up for the 100 meters. India are so powerful in their own conditions that I would say they would win this final 95 times out of 100. Given the career Virat Kohli has had, making 50 ODI hundreds, he deserves to be a double World Cup winner in his own country too."

Kohli equaled Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 centuries against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The 35-year-old mustered his 50th ODI ton in the semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"Australia’s route to producing a shock in my view is win the toss" - Stuart Broad

Nevertheless, Broad feels Australia are the only opponent that can stall the hosts' juggernaut and wants them to bowl first should they win the toss. He added:

Australia are probably the only opponents — I would have said Pakistan pre-tournament — that could potentially upset India because they possess the bowling attack to blow the outstanding top order of the side away. Australia’s route to producing a shock in my view is win the toss, bowl, hope the ball nips around and for Mitchell Starc to get it right, hit Rohit Sharma on the shin, and Josh Hazelwood following by nicking off Kohli."

Australia will play their 8th final, while the Men in Blue will feature in the summit clash for the 4th time.