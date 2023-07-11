"I think history has repeated itself" - Steve Harmison feels Ollie Robinson's Ashes series is over

Former England seamer Steve Harmison feels Ollie Robinson's Ashes 2023 is over as his back spasm resurfaced in the third Test at Headingley. The 44-year-old reckons England cannot afford to take any risk as they face two must-win Tests.

Robinson managed only 11.2 overs in the entire match as he walked off the field midway through the first innings. While the Sussex seamer fielded in Australia's second innings, he could not bowl due to the lingering back injury.

In three Ashes Tests, the right-arm seamer picked up 10 wickets and captured the spotlight in the first Test for his fiery send-off to Usman Khawaja.

Speaking to TalkSport, Harmison said:

"He's done for me; I think he's done in the Ashes. I think history has repeated itself. He came into the last Ashes and wasn't able to bowl the overs he could do because of his body. I'm not going to speculate on where he is from a fitness point of view or whether it's just unfortunate that these injuries have come. But England can't afford to take the risk."

However, Robinson's absence barely hurt England in the third innings of the Test as the remaining bowlers skittled Australia for 224. Faced with chasing 251 in the fourth innings, England got over the line with three wickets to spare.

"He needs to get his fitness and his body up" - Steve Harmison on Ollie Robinson

Steve Harmison. (Image Credits: Getty)

Harmison also pointed out the lack of speed in Robinson's bowling over the three Tests and reckons he must emphasize on his fitness to play the format again.

"With two games left in the series that we have to win, we have to pick the best bowlers. Ollie is one of them but he's got to be fit to be one of them. He started the last couple of Tests at 78mph... and you're starting to drop to 76, 75mph. As great a record as he's got in Test cricket, unfortunately, he needs to get his fitness and his body up before he starts playing Test cricket again."

Meanwhile, England and Australia will lock horns in the fourth Test in Manchester on July 19, with the latter leading the series by 2-1.

