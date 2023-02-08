"I think that's what I like about Ashwin; He'll keep mixing it up" - Marnus Labuschagne 

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has praised Ravichandran Ashwin's immense skillset and the way he thinks about setting up a batter. The battle between the Indian spinners against the Aussie batters could define the outcome of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Labuschagne is yet to face veteran off-spinner Ashwin in subcontinent conditions. All of his five Test appearances against India have come in Australia, and among those matches, he has been dismissed by Ashwin on two occasions.

The No.1-ranked Test batter believes that the manner with which Ashwin sets a batter up across both edges of the bat is admirable.

Cricbuzz @cricbuzz MUST READ



"I love talking about the game as you can see from our conversations. I've always found that talking about the game and the opposition gives you the clarity of mind"



interviews #INDvAUS #BGT MUST READ"I love talking about the game as you can see from our conversations. I've always found that talking about the game and the opposition gives you the clarity of mind" @beastieboy07 interviews @marnus3cricket about playing Ashwin and a lot more 🚨 MUST READ 🚨"I love talking about the game as you can see from our conversations. I've always found that talking about the game and the opposition gives you the clarity of mind"@beastieboy07 interviews @marnus3cricket about playing Ashwin and a lot more 👇 #INDvAUS #BGT

Labuschagne said in an interview with Cricbuzz:

"I think that's what I like about Ashwin. I think his thoughts about the game, his thinking, the way he manufactures overs, the way he tries to get you out in a certain area."

Labuschagne continued:

"But also the way he might not go to that area early. So, he might be attacking you on the inside-edge for a while and then he'll bowl that one which he undercuts and slides away and get you caught first slip. He'll keep mixing it up."

The Australians have roped in 21-year-old spinner Mahesh Pithiya, whose bowling action resembles that of Ashwin. The senior off-spinner has got the better of the Aussies on multiple occasions in the past and the visitors are determined to avoid the same pattern.

"With Ashwin, it's more a chess game" - Marnus Labuschagne

The Tamil Nadu-born player managed to make an impact in the previous series between India and Australia Down Under.

Further stating that playing against Ashwin is like a chess battle, where one has to anticipate his moves, no matter how uncanny they come across, Labuschagne said:

"With Ashwin, it's more a chess game. He's willing to bowl ugly, which very few other spin bowlers like to do. He's willing to bowl ugly to be effective. You saw that in Australia where he just bowled as we could call it in Australia, 'negative' lines but it's great cricket. You are making the batters not be able to score. You're tying them down, tying them down."

Ashwin is among the greatest spinners of the modern era, especially in Test cricket. His accuracy, variations, and constant drive to innovate have made him cast apart from the rest of the competitors.

Elaborating on what makes Ashwin different from other off-spinners, Labuschagne said:

"The threat here will be R Ashwin. Not only does he have a great stock ball, he has great variations, whereas Mendis had a good stock ball, but he didn't probably have the changes like Ashwin. Nor did he have the use of the crease, the angle of the wrist, the seam angles and stuff like that."

Labuschangne continued:

"It probably comes more into your mind here because you know the bowlers. So you know Axar (Patel), (Ravindra) Jadeja and Ashwin, they are the three and maybe Kuldeep (Yadav) will be the add-on."

It is highly likely that Team India will sport a rank turner in Nagpur for the first Test, which gets underway on Thursday, February 9.

Is Marnus Labuschagne vs Ravichandran Ashwin the battle to look forward to in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Let us know what you think.

Also Read: "He hugged me and then asked what exactly am I bowling to the Australians" - Mahesh Pithiya on his interaction with Ravichandran Ashwin

Poll : 0 votes