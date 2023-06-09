"I do think India have picked the wrong side" - Steve Waugh on the Men in Blue's decision to drop Ashwin for WTC final 

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh strongly feels that Team India have not walked out to the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval with the right combination of players. The Men in Blue are struggling to stay alive in the contest after two days of action with Australia scoring 469 runs in the first innings before reducing India to 151-5.

Speculations were rife surrounding Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the playing XI for the crucial summit clash in London. The veteran off-spinner was benched for the entirety of the 2021-22 tour of England and his status as the No.1-ranked Test bowler was not enough to warrant him a place in India's playing XI.

Opining that India was coaxed into making the wrong selection call because of the overcast conditions and the green covering on Day 1, Steve Waugh told AAP:

"It looks green on top but underneath it is crumbly and a bit dry. You can get lulled into the overcast sky and green pitch and think it is going to do everything."

Waugh continued:

"As soon as the sun comes out it is totally different and dries out quickly.I do think (India) have picked the wrong side. Spin will play a big part in this Test match and it is going to be up and down."

The surface has already shown signs of invariable bounce and there was also a bit of grip on offer for the spinners. Nathan Lyon got the ball to turn and dismissed Ravindra Jadeja late on Day 2 to dent India's chances.

"I would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling" - Steve Waugh baffled by Team India's decision to exclude Ashwin

The number of left-handed batters that the Australian unit has was also another factor that worked in favor of Ravichandran Ashwin. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that it was a tough call to leave out the off-spinner during the toss.

Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, however, defended the selection, citing the decision solely down to the conditions on offer.

Branding the decision to bench Ashwin as 'strange', Steve Waugh said:

"I would have picked Ashwin for his batting, let alone his bowling. That is why I can't believe he isn't playing because he has got five Test centuries as well. It is very strange."

With Ravindra Jadeja largely donning the role of a batting all-rounder in overseas Tests, coupled with the fact that Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav have not been able to bring the impact of Jasprit Bumrah in the pace department, allowed Australia to score heavily in the first innings.

Should Team India have picked R Ashwin in the playing XI for the WTC Final? Let us know what you think.

