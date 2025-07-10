“I think it’s clear” - Sunil Gavaskar’s blunt response to who Jasprit Bumrah should replace in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes it is quite obvious that Prasidh Krishna will have to make way for the return of Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the third Test against England. Skipper Shubman Gill had confirmed that the spearhead will be returning to the bowling unit after missing out on the 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Ad

Prasidh Krishna pipped the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep to make it to the playing XI for the series opener at Headingley, Leeds. He even managed to retain his spot, despite a shaky outing, claiming five wickets, but with an economy rate of over six runs an over.

The right-arm pacer's struggles were on show in the second Test as well, where he finished with figures of 0-72 off 13 overs in the first innings. However, he stepped up his act in the second innings, providing support for Akash Deep's main act with a decent spell of 1-39 off 14 overs.

Ad

Trending

Sunil Gavaskar opined that Prasidh Krishna struggled to find the right length, and that Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep cannot be dropped at the moment.

“I think it’s clear. Prasidh Krishna has to go out because, in the first innings, he was a bit expensive. Even in Leeds, although he got a few wickets, he really didn’t look like he was going to break through," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak (via Indian Express).

Ad

“With Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj, you’ve seen the number of top-class deliveries that they’ve bowled. And they might not have gotten wickets – the batters played and missed, and the ball rapped them on the pads. It has to be Prasidh because his length wasn’t quite right. I believe he will make way for Bumrah,” he added.

Ad

Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj starred with the ball in the second Test, exploiting what little was on offer from the flat surface to keep the English batters on their toes. Akash Deep ended with a memorable ten-wicket haul, while Siraj bagged his first-ever five-wicket haul in England during the first innings.

“Options are still open, discussions still going on" - Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant on bowling combination after Jasprit Bumrah's return

Team India decided to play two spinners in their playing XI for the second Test, roping in Washington Sundar for Shardul Thakur. While Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion is certain, it remains to be seen how India tackles the overall bowling combination since a green top is on offer after a couple of run fests.

Ad

This marks the second Test appearance for Bumrah at Lord's after the iconic win during the 2021 tour. He picked three wickets in that contest, all of them coming in the final innings on Day 5.

“Options are still open, discussions still going on. Sometimes wicket changes colour in two days. We will take the call. Whether it will be 3+1 or 3+2,” Pant said during the pre-match press conference (via NDTV).

The third Test between India and England will be held at Lord's from Thursday, July 10, onwards. The five-match series is currently level at 1-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news