“I think he's just done enough" - Mark Waugh backs David Warner to retain his place for 4th Ashes Test 

Former Australian batter Mark Waugh feels that David Warner has scored enough runs to warrant his place in the playing XI for the upcoming fourth Ashes Test. Warner scored only five runs in the third Test at Leeds and was dismissed by his nemesis Stuart Broad across both innings.

The veteran left-handed opening batter arrived in England under scrutiny over his dismal numbers from the 2019 tour. He played a crucial knock in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India under tricky conditions and scored a fifty in the Lord's Test as well.

With Marcus Harris on the sidelines and a potentially radical move where an all-rounder opens the innings to accommodate both Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI, Warner's place is on thin ice ahead of the fourth Test.

Mark Waugh feels that there will be too much of a shuffle in the batting order if Warner is dropped from the playing XI.

“There’s too much water under the bridge to change the batting order now. Admittedly he hasn’t had a lot go his way on this tour," Waugh said on Fox Cricket.

"He played really well at Lord’s in difficult conditions, he played well in the World Championship Test against India. I think he’s just done enough … it’s just going to be too much of a shuffle in the batting order if they leave him out now,” he added.

The ongoing Ashes marks David Warner's last set of matches before his retirement. He has already expressed his desire to end his red-ball career following the Sydney Test against Pakistan in early 2024.

"Mitch Marsh has got to play" - Mark Waugh on the selection conundrum among the all-rounder options

Mitchell Marsh made his first Test appearance in almost four years after replacing the injured Cameron Green in the playing XI. The all-rounder made the most of the opportunity by scoring a century and also chipping in with wickets.

With Green having recovered from his minor injury, Australia are presented with a selection headache. The ongoing Ashes series has not been ideal for Green, with only 84 runs at an average of 21 and three wickets to show for so far.

Opining that Marsh should retain his place in the playing XI over Green, Waugh said:

“Mitch Marsh has got to play. I don’t see how you can fit Green in.”

Cameron Green told reporters last week that there will be no hard feelings between him and Mitchell Marsh in terms of the team's selection calls.

The all-rounder said:

“I kind of look up to Mitch, so I’m so happy to see him play well. There was no doubt in my mind that he was going to come back and play an incredible game, which he did. (I’m) so happy for him. We have a great relationship. We’re so happy for each other when one gets picked over the other.”

The fourth Ashes Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 19, at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Australia currently hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.