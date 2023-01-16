"I think there is a lack of sense of security among the players in the team" - Robin Uthappa on Team India's ICC event misfortunes

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa believes that the Indian management's tendency to shake up the squad regularly is hampering the team's ability to perform in ICC tournaments.

The Men in Blue's decade-long wait for an ICC trophy continued as they were eliminated from the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. They have continued to do well in bilateral series, but doubts remain over whether they will be able to deliver on the biggest stage.

The rigorous cricketing schedule, largely due to franchise cricket, has seen a huge rise in injuries and shuffling of personnel. Team India have even fielded two simultaneous teams across formats as well in recent years. Several players have not received consistent opportunities to prove their mettle as a result.

Citing Kuldeep Yadav as an example, Robin Uthappa spoke about how the constant changes to the squad affect the performances of the players. He said in an interview with PTI:

"Kuldeep was 'Player of the Match' in the first Test against Bangladesh and he was out of the team for the next match; it doesn't send a good message."

Uthappa continued:

"Yes, you can explain things to Kuldeep once but this sends a wrong message to the young players that even after getting the 'Player of the Match', your place in the team is not assured."

Kuldeep was a late addition to the contingent in Bangladesh. Making a Test appearance after almost two years, he claimed eight wickets and made a handy contribution with the bat as well. However, he was still unable to retain his place as India brought Jaydev Unadkat in for the next contest.

Noting that there is a fear of losing their place among the players, Uthappa said:

"I think there is a lack of sense of security among the players in the team. There have been constant changes in the team for a long time, when a player does not feel safe, he always remains with the mindset of saving his place in the team."

He continued:

"I think it is important to give a sense of security to the players. What we are seeing is, for the last few years, too many changes are going on. And in crucial matches, their performance dips because they are not sure of their place in (the) team for the next match."

Several players like Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi no longer seem to be on India's radar despite performing relatively well in their limited opportunities for the side. On the other hand, players like Sarfaraz Khan have performed exceptionally domestically, but still haven't been called up.

"We do not make the rules but we have to follow them" - Robin Uthappa on retiring from Indian cricket to partake in overseas leagues

Robin Uthappa, who represented India in 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is, chose to end his time playing in the country to participate in the budding overseas T20 leagues. Following his retirement, he was roped in by the Dubai Capitals for the inaugural UAE-based International League T20 (ILT20).

Opening up about his decision to retire and participate in the ongoing ILT20, Uthappa said:

"I am thrilled to be playing competitive cricket for the first time in six months. It's (ILT20) a good tournament. Some of the world's best players are playing here."

He added:

"This is the BCCI's rule (India players have to retire from all forms of cricket played in the country and seek an NOC from the BCCI to play abroad). We do not make the rules but we have to follow them. I had to make a decision, so I took the decision to retire (from Indian cricket)."

Uthappa made a bright start to his stint in the ILT20, scoring 43 off 33 deliveries while opening the innings with Joe Root against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

