"I think it's a pretty impossible task" - Jos Buttler opens up on breaking AB de Villiers' fastest ODI hundred record

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler has opened up on the possibility of breaking AB de Villiers' record of the fastest ODI hundred. The keeper-batter believes it is nearly impossible to better the feat.

De Villiers broke Corey Anderson's record of a 36-ball hundred in an ODI against the West Indies in Johannesburg in January 2015. The then Proteas captain reached the three-figure mark in just 30 deliveries.

He finished his innings with a staggering 149 off 44 deliveries.

When asked whether he has the record in his sights, Buttler said it was a near-impossible task. Speaking to ESPN Cricket Monthly, he said:

"I will try and go for it, yeah. [But] I think it's a pretty impossible task - 31 balls, it's not many, is it? My fastest is 46 balls, so to shave off 15 is a lot. I thought I was going at a good pace then! I think his record's quite safe."

The right-handed batter also talked about some of his favorite knocks, including a couple of his IPL innings. He said:

"The hundred in Sharjah would definitely be one, especially in those sort of conditions. I found the first half of that inning very tough. I got 94 not out against Mumbai Indians in the 2018 IPL at the Wankhede - that's probably one of the best I have batted. The semi-final of the [2022] T20 World Cup against India - just a really enjoyable innings, but more so for the occasion in the game and the partnership. And obviously in the 2022 IPL - maybe the hundred against RCB felt like a really good one."

Buttler was the highest run-getter for England in the 2021 T20 World Cup held in the UAE, finishing with 269 runs at 89.66, striking at 151.12. He was also the only centurion in the tournament.

"There's that element of bravery to do it" - Jos Buttler on playing lap scoop against Anrich Nortje

Jos Buttler. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Buttler recalled the two lap scoop shots off Anrich Nortje's bowling in IPL 2020, stating that he looked at the field placing before playing it. However, he felt that the bowler's extra pace played an equal part, elaborating:

"The shot was on. You get a feeling of the area the bowler might bowl at. The short fine leg was inside the circle, so I felt like there was good value in the shot, it's worth a risk. When someone is bowling at high pace, as Nortje can, it can aid you in that shot. There's that element of bravery to do it, but you know the pace is going to be there on the ball, so you don't have to do too much to lift it over the 45 [degree arc]."