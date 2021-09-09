"I think it is quite evident that Suryakumar Yadav will play at the number four position" - Pragyan Ojha on India's batting order for T20 World Cup

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha believes the Indian team management has penciled in Suryakumar Yadav to bat at the crucial number four position during the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Before Suryakumar Yadav made an impression with a couple of stellar performances, Shreyas Iyer briefly played that role last year. Iyer performed well but an untimely injury has cost him a place in the Indian squad for the World Cup.

In conservation with Sportskeeda, Pragyan Ojha revealed his views on who he thinks would bat at the number four position. He also spoke about the circumstances that might have led to Shreyas Iyer's exclusion. In this regard, Pragyan Ojha said:

"I think it is quite evident that Suryakumar Yadav will play at the number four position. That is why he is picked. He has been doing a fabulous job over the past year. I think they might have discussed about Shreyas Iyer also. But he has not played enough games as he is recovering from an injury. If he had played a few games, then he might have got a chance but at this moment, Suryakumar Yadav is the best choice for number 4."

Pragyan Ojha feels that the lack of enough game time might have led the selectors to ignore Iyer for the World Cup. Iyer is in the reserves along with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. The trio will get a chance in case of injuries or any other emergencies during the tournament.

Virat Kohli is an aggressive man and he wants Team India to be aggressive: Pragyan Ojha

Pragyan Ojha also dissected the brand of cricket that Team India is playing in recent times. He attributed that to skipper Virat Kohli and asserted that it was complimenting the skipper's style. In this regard, Pragyan Ojha said:

"That's the brand of cricket this Indian team is playing. And exactly that's how Virat Kohli wanted his team to be. He is an aggressive man and he wants his team to be aggressive. I think every captain had their own brand of cricket and I think this is something which is really complimenting Virat Kohli's attitude."

The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup will commence on October 17 with a Round 1 match between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Team India will begin their campaign with a blockbuster encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST.

