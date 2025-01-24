"I do not think so" - Former Pakistan cricketer's massive statement on Mohammad Shami ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami did not feature in the playing XI for the first T20I against England in Kolkata. Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal believes the senior fast bowler will once again have to sit out in the second T20I, scheduled to be played in Chennai on Saturday, January 25.

While it was expected that Shami would play the first T20I on his return from a long injury lay-off, he was surprisingly not a part of the XI. The Indian think tank preferred to go with a lone specialist bowler in Arshdeep Singh, while Hardik Pandya joined in as the second seamer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Catch And Bat with Kamran Akmal', the former cricketer feels that Shami will not play in the second T20I as well. However, the wicketkeeper-batter believes that the management might play him in the last couple of matches to get him back into rhythm ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Will Shami play the second T20I? I do not think so, the way they won the first game. Maybe they will play him in the last few games keeping the Champions Trophy in mind as getting into rhythm after a long time in International cricket is not easy," Kamran said (from 9:04 onwards).

Mohammad Shami participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bengal and picked up wickets consistently. Whether Team India decide to play him or further delay his comeback remains to be seen.

Kamran Akmal praises Arshdeep Singh amid Mohammad Shami's absence

With Mohammad Shami not playing, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh led India's pace attack in the opening T20I against England. He was the lone frontline seamer. The Punjab-born cricketer picked up two wickets in the first three overs, pushing England to the back foot.

Kamran Akmal praised him, mentioning that he is not the same bowler that he was in the past and has improved significantly.

"Arshdeep Singh is not the same player who came 2.5 years ago. Now he is India's number one bowler (T20I). He does in-swing and out-swing with the new ball according to the pitch. He is bowling the way the pitch demands, with the new ball, in the powerplay, he is doing that," Kamran said in the aforementioned video.

Arshdeep now has 97 wickets from 61 T20Is, becoming India's leading wicket-taker in the format. He overtook Yuzvendra Chahal, who was at the top with 96 wickets previously.

