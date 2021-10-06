"I don't think the squad will change and it shouldn't" - Aaqib Javed on Pakistan's World T20 squad

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed isn't in favor of changing the national team's squad for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup. Instead, Javed has urged the PCB to boost the confidence of the players selected and not create doubts in their minds.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad had already faced flak as former cricketers felt deserving players didn't get the nod. But given the mixed form of Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan, there have been indications of a few changes.

Aaqib Javed strongly believes the selectors should keep the squad unchanged and instead motivate the players. He also advised Pakistan on how they should approach their game against India. Javed stated as quoted by Geo.tv.:

"I don't think the squad will change and it shouldn't. If we do it, we will be ridiculed by the world. First think about who is performing consistently. Now if you have selected the players, back them up. If we are not emotional about the first match against India, this team actually has the potential to do something."

Pakistan and India will open their 2021 World T20 campaign against each other in Dubai on the 24th of October. The men in green haven't won against their arch-rivals in World Cups, and even suffered defeat in the final of the T20 World Cup's inaugural edition in 2007.

The team was not as bad as it has been made: Aaqib Javed

Aaqib Javed during a Pakistan Training Session. (Credits: Getty)

Aaqib Javed lamented the lack of consistency in team selection, questioning the decision to repeatedly give chances to underperforming players. The 49-year old added:

"The team has reached this point due to a lack of consistency. The team was not as bad as it has been made. Players have been brought back after being dropped two to three times which has made them lose confidence."

Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have to play a significant role for the side to go a long way in the tournament. With their middle-order seemingly feeble, one out of Azam and Rizwan may have to bat throughout the innings for the team to secure victories.

