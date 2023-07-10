"I think they’ll trust him for one more Test" - Darren Lehmann backs David Warner to play at Old Trafford

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann reckons David Warner will retain his spot for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Lehmann feels the Old Trafford wicket should suit the left-hander's game, given the way it plays.

After twin failures in the 3rd Test at Headingley, Warner's spot is severely under scrutiny for the 4th match. While the veteran yielded promising returns in the second Test at Lord's, his nemesis Stuart Broad had his number twice at Headingley.

Speaking on RSN on Monday, the 53-year-old doesn't see Australia panic at this stage and make kneejerk decisions, given how well they have performed in the first two Ashes Tests.

"I think they’ll stick with him. Old Trafford traditionally is a really good batting wicket. I think they’ll trust him for one more Test. He’s been a great of the game and obviously Stuart Broad has got his measure. My gut feel is they aren’t going to make a change now, they are not going to panic. They have done really well in the first two matches and Warner played well when there was a bit in it."

The former Aussie batter added:

"I would give him one more, only knowing Old Trafford and what it’s like. It suits the way David plays.He’ll come out really aggressive in the next Test match, he’ll take the game on. All chips are in for Davey for this match, a bit like when he got the 200 against South Africa."

Warner came into the series announcing that he will likely retire from Test cricket after the 2024 summer. He hoped to make this Ashes tour count as Australia seek their first series win on English soil since 2001.

"I think they’ve still got to play Mitchell Marsh" - Darren Lehmann

Although Lehmann admits that leaving out Cameron Green would be hard, he believes Australia must stick with Mitchell Marsh in Manchester. He conceded:

"I think they’ve still got to play Mitchell Marsh. The noise is going to get loud over the next week if Cameron Green is fit. He was bowling yesterday so you’d think he’d be fine to go. It’s a tough time being a selector right now. Do you stick with David Warner? I would stick with him for one more and keep Marsh in, which probably means Cameron Green misses out, and that’s a tough call because he’s a superstar."

Along with a run-a-ball 118 in the first innings and a 28 in the second, Marsh gave Australia two crucial breakthroughs across the game at Headingley.

