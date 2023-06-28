“I think they should have used Starc at Edgbaston because it was flat and leave Boland for Lord’s." - Michael Vaughan on Australia's combination 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that Scott Boland is a must-have in Australia's bowling attack for the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

The hosts have named an all-out seam bowling attack for the fixture, where Josh Tongue comes in as the fourth seamer in place of spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Boland's heroics in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final helped him retain his spot for the Ashes opener in Edgbaston at the expense of the experienced Mitchell Starc. However, the right-arm pacer ended up with only two wickets with a steep economy rate as well on a flat surface at Edgbaston.

While several have vouched for Starc to return to the playing XI for the second Test, some back the Victoria-born pacer to be at his best on a green surface at Lord's. With Nathan Lyon a certain in the bowling attack, the selection call once again pans down to the final member of the seam bowling unit.

Backing the right-arm pacer to trouble the English batters if the surface has lateral movement on offer, Michael Vaughan said on Fox Cricket:

“If there’s lateral movement and it looks like it’s going to do anything, I think they have to play Boland once again and go with the same team. I think they should have used Starc at Edgbaston because it was flat and leave Boland for Lord’s."

Australian head coach Andrew McDonald hinted at the prospect of Starc featuring in the second Test, but on the other hand, the left-arm seamer has also mentioned that he does not expect to be selected.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins also admitted during the pre-match press conference that he is undecided on the bowling combination and the decision will be taken at the last minute.

"Boland is the perfect bowler for Lord’s" - Mark Waugh

Former Australian batter Mark Waugh also vouched for Scott Boland's inclusion in the second Test despite the forgettable set of spells in the series opener.

Stating that Australia could go either way since both Boland and Starc bring a unique set of skills with them, Waugh said:

"He’s (Boland) the perfect bowler for Lord’s, because if you hit the line and length the natural variation makes you dangerous."

He continued:

“It’s going to be a tough call because they want to bring Starc in, that extra pace through the air gives variety to what is pretty much the same Australian bowling attack with tall right-armers. It could go either way.”

Australia and England will lock horns in the second Ashes Test from Wednesday, June 28, onwards at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

Who will be the third seamer for Australia in the Lord's Test? Let us know what you think.

