"I think he will make some runs" - Ricky Ponting backs David Warner in second innings of the Ashes 2023 opener

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has backed opener David Warner to come good in the second innings of the ongoing first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

Despite enduring a miserable run of form in Test cricket, Ponting believes that Warner looked in good nick in the WTC final against India and in the first innings of this Test.

The 36-year-old from New South Wales was dismissed for the 15th time off the bowling of Stuart Broad for only nine runs in the first innings. Warner's place in the side is in jeopardy heading into the second essay, considering his paltry Test average of 12.71 thus far this year.

Speaking after the close of play on Day 3, Ponting said:

"I thought he looked really good in the first innings of the WTC Final; the 40-odd he made there, he played really well. And even though he made nine in the first innings here, the way he actually started his innings was the best I've seen him start in two years of Test cricket. So it's still there."

He added:

"I think the fact that he wasn't able to score as freely as he would've wanted at the start of that innings played a part in him playing the shot that he did. But there's no doubt the second innings is an important one for him – not just for his career's sake, but it's going to be a big innings as far as this game and this series goes. If he starts the same way that he started in the first innings, then I think he will make some runs."

While Warner's woeful form remains a worry for Australia, his opening partner Usman Khawaja has been in spectacular form over the past couple of years in the whites.

After leading the run-charts for the Aussies in the previous WTC cycle, Khawaja wasted no time at the start of this one. He smashed a brilliant 141 off 321 deliveries in Australia's first innings total of 386, drawing high praise from Ricky Ponting.

"I think this is one of his best, to be honest," Ponting said. "From the media's point of view there were a few question marks over Usman coming to England. His record in England wasn't where he wanted it to be and certainly not as good as it is in other parts of the world. I think you could tell by his celebration just how much it meant to him. I'm not sure I've seen a batsman throw their bat up in the air actually when they've made a Test match hundred."

"I think everyone that watched it had to be impressed with the way that he played. He’s a laconic laid-back sort of character on the outside, but he’s constantly thinking about the game and how he needs to play and what he needs to do to give himself the best chance of scoring runs. And his innings was outstanding. It’s a bit of a monkey off the back I think and a real standout moment in his career," Ponting added.

The elegant opening batter had averaged only 17.70 in English conditions before his first-innings century.

Khawaja finished second among runs in the previous WTC cycle and helped Australia finish atop the points table in their run to the WTC title.

"I think all of us in the commentary box were a little bit surprised" - Ricky Ponting on Australia's defensive fields

Ricky Ponting admitted to being surprised by Australia's defensive fields as a ploy to counter the hosts' aggressive batting on Day 1 of the First Ashes Test.

Despite craving for attacking fields for the new batters, the former Australian skipper felt the theory behind the tactic was justifiable for a set batter.

"I think all of us in the commentary box were a little bit surprised that for the first ball of an Ashes series there's a deep point and a deep square leg in straight away," he said. "I can understand the theory behind that – the Australians know that the English batsman thrive on hitting boundaries. So what they're trying to do is eliminate the boundary opportunities, but also have their catchers in place where they think they're going to get the wickets."

"The only thing I was probably a little bit critical of on Day 1 was that they started that way, and then whenever a new batsman came to the crease they kept the same fields and kept the fieldsmen out rather than bringing then up and trying to create some pressure," he added.

Despite the trepidations about Australia's strangely defensive tactics, they find themselves in the thick of the contest, scoring 386 in reply to England's 393-8 in their first innings.

At Stumps on a rain-curtailed Day 3, the hosts found themselves in a spot of bother at 28-2 in their second innings with a lead by only 35 runs.

