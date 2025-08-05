"I thought England would do it" - Legendary cricketer's honest admission after India's thrilling win in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Legendary pacer Stuart Broad reflected on India's thrilling victory at The Oval on Day 5 of the fifth and final Test of the series. He admitted to believing that England would have won the game from the position they were in.

Ad

Notably, the hosts required 35 runs with four wickets in hand on the final day chasing a target of 374. Broad reckoned that Jamie Smith would strike a couple of boundaries initially and get things under control.

However, India bowled England out for 367 and recorded a stunning six-run win to level the five-match series 2-2. Jamie Overton had managed a couple of boundaries to start with for the hosts. But that was about it, as the visitors then dominated and wrapped things up real quick.

Ad

Trending

"I thought England would do it, If I'm brutally honest. I arrived thinking Jamie Smith would hit a couple of boundaries and it would all calm down. India would have to bring the fielders in to get wickets and then the runs just come freely. It was just one of those perfect mornings where it clouded over, there was a bit of drizzle in the air, the ball was 76 overs old but swazzed around all over the place. Jamie Overton started eight from the first two balls and you're thinking happy days, done and dusted," Broad said on 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast. (2:07)

Ad

Ad

Broad, who was at The Oval on Day 5, also mentioned that the atmosphere was electric, with the majority of the crowd in India's support. He added that it helped Mohammed Siraj, who fed off the energy and delivered.

The pacer bagged three of the remaining four wickets and returned figures of 5/104 in the second innings. He finished the game with nine wickets in total and was named the 'Player of the Match'.

Ad

Jos Buttler credits India for their incredible victory

In the same conversation, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler credited the visitors for the way they fought back to win the fifth Test. During the chase, England were cruising at one stage with Joe Root and Harry Brook having scored hundreds.

The duo stitched a 195-run stand for the fourth wicket. Buttler believed that the visitors looked beaten during that stand, and England were the favorites. However, Akash Deep broke the partnership by dismissing Brook, which proved to be a major turning point.

Ad

"Full credit to India for hanging in there. I watched a bit last night, with Root and Brooks, such an incredible partnership, I thought India looked beaten and England were favorites to win the game but that one wicket of Brook brought the game back to life," he said. (3:54)

While Siraj bagged five wickets, Prasidh Krishna played an equally important role. He supported Siraj well from the other end. Krishna returned figures of 4/126. Notably, both pacers had grabbed four wickets each in the first innings as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news