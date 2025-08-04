"I took 20 wickets in BGT, sir" - Mohammed Siraj's blunt response to reporter questioning his form coming into ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj corrected a reporter who suggested that he had a sub-par campaign during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. During the post-series press conference following the Men in Blue's historic six-run win in the fifth Test, the bowler was asked about his preparations that led to an improved performance in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar series.

Before speaking about his preparations, Siraj reminded the journalist in question that he picked up 20 wickets during the five-match series, which can hardly be categorized as a poor return.

He noted how bowling with Jasprit Bumrah and bowling as the leader of the bowling attack are two completely different tasks, since the priority is to be disciplined while bowling with the ace pacer.

"I took 20 wickets in BGT, sir. When Jassi bhai was bowling well, so my only job was to bowl in partnership as much as possible. I did want to try too much because if I would try hard, I could leak runs, and the pressure would build-up as well," Siraj said during the post-match press conference (via Times of India)

Siraj was on point regarding his performance in Australia as he had picked up exactly 20 wickets during the 1-3 loss Down Under. The right-arm pacer had played all five matches on that occasion as well, picking up a cluster of three-fers, while also bagging a four-wicket haul with the pink ball during the second Test at the Adelaide Oval. He finished the series as the fourth-highest wicket-taker, and the second-highest for India, behind Jasprit Bumrah.

Mohammed Siraj also praised his English counterpart Chris Woakes for showing courage to walk out to bat with a dislocated shoulder on Day 5 of The Oval Test.

"Hats off to Woakes for coming into bat with a broken shoulder, because many players would not have come to bat in such asituation. It shows the passion he has for cricket, and for England. My plan, had he been on strike, would have been to bowl at the stumps as much as possible, and finish off the game," Siraj said.

The veteran England seamer had sustained the injury on Day 1 while trying to prevent a boundary, and was immediately ruled out. However, the hosts needed his services with the bat during the run chase as the target was within touching distance while the rest of the players were dismissed, barring Gus Atkinson.

Woakes struggled to run between the wickets and assist his batting partner, but still played his part. Atkinson tried his best to retain strike so that the injured player would not be exposed. As a result, Woakes was never at the striker's end, and finished unbeaten on 0 off 0 deliveries.

"DK bhai came with his mic and started asking me in English to describe the emotions" - Mohammed Siraj on his immediate reaction after Team India's win in 5th Test

Mohammed Siraj hit the final nail in the coffin by dismissing Gus Atkinson in the 86th over to trigger wild celebrations on the field as well as the dressing room. Just as the players were picking up the stumps and preparing for a lap of honor around The Oval, former wicket-keeper and broadcaster picked Siraj to capture his reaction.

"Emotions were very high (after the last wicket), and just like that DK bhai came with his mic and started asking me in English to describe the emotions. What will I say at that time? I have worked hard from childhood till now for cricket, I have given everything to it, so I have a lot of love. Even when there is a breakup you feel sad, this is just like that,"

Dinesh Karthik also stood as the translator for Siraj during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The right-arm pacer played all five matches in the series, bowling a whoping 185.3 overs in total. The second highest workload in terms of overs in the Indian camp among pacers was Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled 119.4 overs, while availing ca rest period in between. Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, who played three matches apiece, bowled 109 and 105 overs, respectively.

"To be honest, body is fine right now. Almost 187 overs in the series, but you play for your country, you give everything, don't think too much. Like you are bowling your sixth over of the spell or ninth over of the spell, I don't care," Siraj concluded.

The right-arm pacer had bowled the most number of overs for India in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar series as well, with a tally of 157.1 overs in total across five matches.

