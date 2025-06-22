"I trained in gymnastics during school" - Rishabh Pant's interesting revelation on his celebration after century in 1st ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant revealed that he had trained in gymnastics since school days when asked about his somersault celebration upon reaching three figures on Day 2 of the first Test against England in Leeds. The 27-year-old hadn't scored a century in his previous nine Tests before the brilliant 134 in the first innings of the ongoing opening England Test.
However, he reached his century with a six against the English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, sparking a somersault celebration. The gloveman celebrated similarly after reaching a ton in his final IPL 2025 outing for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
When asked about the celebration ahead of Day 3, Pant told Sony Sports (via India Today):
"I had three celebrations in mind. One of them was ‘let the bat do the talking’. Then I thought, I’ll stick with mine. I’ve been doing it since childhood (the somersault). I trained in gymnastics during school. In school, I did gymnastics. I’m very used to it. Even if you wake me up in the middle of the night, I can do a somersault. After the accident, I had to work even harder at it. But I put in the work, and now it’s easy for me again."
It was Pant's seventh Test century, moving him past MS Dhoni for the most three-figure scores by a designated Indian wicketkeeper in Tests. His heroics helped India post a massive first-innings total of 471.
"I told him, ‘If you keep the field close-in, I’ll go for the big shot'" - Rishabh Pant on reaching his century with a six
Rishabh Pant revealed that he told Bashir about his intention to reach his century with a maximum, should the fielders be in the circle on Day 2 of the Leeds Test. Despite being a run away from the landmark, the southpaw stepped out and pulled off a one-handed six over deep midwicket.
“When Bashir was bowling the previous over, I thought I should get to the hundred then and there. I didn’t want to play percentage cricket and take a risk—he bowled well, so I respected it and took a single. In the next over, when he came back, I told him, ‘If you keep the field close-in, I’ll go for the big shot.’ Luckily, I was on 99. I was confident, but I still wanted to play the ball on merit," said Pant (via the aforementioned source).
Meanwhile, England responded strongly to India's 471 on Day 3, posting a first-innings total of 465. The first Test hangs in the balance, with India 27/1 in eight overs in the final session on the third day.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news