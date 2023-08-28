"I understand the emotions of all the senior players in 2011" - Virat Kohli highlights the major difference between the 2011 and 2023 World Cup

Ace batter and former captain Virat Kohli spoke about the difference in magnitude he feels between the 2011 ODI World Cup and the upcoming 2023 edition of the same.

Kohli tasted early success in World Cups, leading the Under-19 side to the title in 2008 and being a part of the Indian side that lifted the trophy at home in 2011. The then 23-year-old played a valuable knock of 35 in the grand finale with the team in early trouble against Sri Lanka in India's successful chase of 275 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking at a promotional event, Kohli stated despite his career highlight being the 2011 World Cup, he did not quite comprehend the magnitude of it then.

"My career highlight ïs obviously winning the World Cup in 2011. I was 23 at the time, and I probably didn’t understand the magnitude of it. But now at 34, and having played many World Cups, which we haven’t been able to win, So,I understand the emotions of all the senior players (in 2011)," said Kohli.

The champion batter felt the emotions of the victory were accentuated even more for the Little Master Sachin Tendulkar, who had played five prior ODI World Cups.

"All the more for Sachin Tendulkar, as it was his last World Cup. He had already played many World Cups by then and to win it in Mumbai, his hometown, was very special for him. I mean, it was stuff from dreams," added Kohli.

Tendulkar was the second leading run-scorer in the 2011 tournament, with 482 runs at an average of 53.55, including two centuries and two crucial half-centuries in the quarter-final and semi-final. He is also the all-time leader in runs and joint-most (alongside Rohit Sharma) in centuries in World Cup history.

Kohli also performed diligently in the 2011 World Cup, scoring 282 runs at an average of 35.25, with a century and a half-century.

"Thankfully, there was no social media back then" - Virat Kohli recalls the pressure ahead of the 2011 World Cup

Team India overcame immense pressure to be crowned as World Champions.

Virat Kohli further expanded on the pressure faced by India in the build-up and during the 2011 World Cup at home. The Men in Blue had not triumphed in a 50-over World Cup since Kapil Dev's side famously won the 1983 edition.

MS Dhoni's men had a rocky road to the knockout stages, losing to South Africa and being involved in a tie against England during the group phase.

"I remember the amount of pressure there was on all the players when we were travelling, Thankfully, there was no social media back then. It would have been a nightmare, honestly. But through the airports, it was always just one thing — we need to win the Cup," said Kohli.

However, the side showed tremendous resolve and determination to upstage three-time defending World Champions Australia in the quarter-final and arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final.

In the grand finale, India defeated their Asian neighbours Sri Lanka, led by brilliant knocks from Gautam Gambhir and skipper MS Dhoni.

Unfortunately, Team India suffered heartbreaking defeats in the semi-final of the 2015 and 2019 editions to Australia and England. They will kick off their 2023 campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.