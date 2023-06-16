"I used to help him with off-break bowling" - Nathan Lyon on playing grade cricket alongside Joe Root

Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has recalled his time with England great Joe Root in grade cricket, stating that they taught one another how to bat and bowl. The off-spinner reckons his coaching has helped Root with spin, but is unsure of any improvements in his own batting.

While Lyon and Root enter into the 2023 Ashes series as the most capped players for their respective sides, they previously plied their trade for the Prospect Pirates in Adelaide grade cricket in 2010-11 while at the Darren Lehmann Academy. The Aussie spinner made his Test debut in 2011, while Root debuted a year later.

Speaking to AAP, the 36-year-old recalled the 'special' time, saying:

"It was a pretty special time. We used to go to training early and I used to help him with off-break bowling and he used to help me with my batting. I think my coaching has helped him a bit more with his bowling than his coaching with my batting."

The record-breaking off-spinner has a promising record against the Yorkshire batter, getting him on 8 occasions in 36 innings.

"He is one of the greats to play the game" - Nathan Lyon on Joe Root

Joe Root. (Image Credits: Getty)

Lyon acknowledged that their time in grade cricket will hold fond memories for him and how Root strives to be better every day. He added:

"In my eyes he is one of the greats to play the game and what he has done for English cricket needs to be applauded. Our time playing grade will hold some fond memories for me for the rest of my life. Joe has been one of the best batters in international cricket for a long time now. He always provides a different challenge and is always looking to be get better."

ICC @ICC



A magnificent achievement for Joe Root



#ENGvIRE | : bit.ly/45B9ibI 11,000 Test runsA magnificent achievement for Joe Root 11,000 Test runs ✅ A magnificent achievement for Joe Root 🙌#ENGvIRE | 📝: bit.ly/45B9ibI https://t.co/Pce2O9xZRa

The two sides will compete for the urn in the first Test at Edgbaston, starting on June 16th.

Poll : 0 votes