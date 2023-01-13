"I’ve changed some of my game" - Marnus Labuschagne on tackling Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of 4-game Test series in India

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has said that he has made a conscious effort to combat Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming four-game Test series in India. The right-hander said that he's looking forward to facing the premier off-spinner.

Ashwin is one of India's key bowlers and looms as a major threat in Australia's bid to secure their first Test series victory on Indian soil since 2004. The veteran finger-spinner has an exceptional record in home conditions, averaging 21.16 in 51 Tests with 24 fifers.

Labuschagne said that he has tried to study the way Ashwin goes about his business and moulded his technique accordingly. He described it as a game of chess and said, as quoted by Perth Now:

"I’ve changed some of my game because of what I’ve heard about Ashwin and how he bowled to me. I’ve adapted my game to try and foil a few of his ideas and ways he goes about it. It’s going to be a lovely game of chess, and I can’t wait for it."

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner claimed Labuchagne's wicket twice during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy, but the number one Test batter averaged 53.25 with the bat. However, he's yet to play a Test in India.

"The preparation starts so far back" - Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne had an incredible last summer.

The 28-year-old has said that he has had his sights on the marquee India tour for a long time and based his preparation accordingly through scenario-based training. He added that it's all about execution now:

"The preparation starts so far back. People think, right now it’s Big Bash then you start thinking - but the thinking happens way ahead. You start processing everything in your mind; you go through every scenario of what bowler you are going to come across. I’ve already thought about my plans, so now it’s just about executing."

Labuschagne made a hundred in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last year but lamented in one of the earlier interviews of his failure to go big. Big runs off his bat will be crucial for Australia's chances. The first Test against India starts on February 9 in Nagpur.

