"I’ve found my grip back to how I used to hold it back in 2014-15" - Australia's Steve Smith hints at rediscovering his best touch ahead of Ashes

Australia's ace Test batter Steve Smith has hinted of returning to his best touch with the bat, seemingly finding the grip he requires. Steve Smith remains confident the tweak will give him more scoring options in the upcoming Ashes series.

The last two summers against India and New Zealand yielded fluctuating returns off Smith's bat, as he managed only one century. Strikingly, the 32-year old slightly struggled against Kiwi left-arm seamer Neil Wagner and his short-pitched deliveries in late 2019. Smith will hope to turn it around this home summer.

Steve Smith admitted to finding a grip similar to what he had in 2014-15 when he began his journey to becoming an ace Test batter. The Australian told News Corp:

"Yeah, I’ve found my grip back to how I used to hold it back in 2014-15. It’s a little more open, not quite as closed as I’ve had it for a few years. So it’s giving me I think a lot more scoring options through the off-side and I feel as though it’s in a good place."

Smith scored a hundred in each of the first innings in all four Tests during the 2014-15 season against India. In the subsequent year, after the tour of the West Indies, he claimed the number one spot in the Test batting rankings.

"It helps me with short stuff and playing the pull shot" - Steve Smith on returning to his old grip

Australian Test vice-captain Steve Smith. (Image Credits: Getty)

Smith further claimed that discovering his old grip allowed him to deal with the short ball effectively and extend his scoring options. Australia's newly-appointed Test vice-captain is keen to rediscover his 2014-15 form.

"The grip change doesn’t affect my legside play at all. It helps me with short stuff and playing the pull shot. I’ve got more of my bottom hand on the bat as opposed to a couple of my fingers coming off – which enables me to be in more control. It took a little while to get that change. It felt quite foreign for a while."

Smith went on to add:

"When I think about the 14-15 series against India, that was as good as I’ve hit the ball, but my mind wasn’t in as good a place as it was in 17-18 and 19, when I didn’t think I was actually hitting the ball quite as well – but my decision-making and my concentration levels were better."

The first Ashes Test between Australia and England begins in Brisbane on December 8. However, persistent rains in the region have threatened to wash out the first four days of the game.

