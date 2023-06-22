"I've heard them say that before, that they're not 'results driven,' but I don't believe that for a second" - Ricky Ponting on England's approach

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has questioned whether England will stay true to their approach of catering to the game and their fans rather than the result.

The longest format has seen a major revamp ever since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have taken over as England coach and captain respectively in 2022. They persisted with the same approach even in the first Test of the Ashes, with Zak Crawley's boundary off the very first delivery on Day 1 being testament to the fact.

However, Ponting does not buy into England's theory that they are unfazed by which way the contest goes. He feels they don't hold their approach higher than everything else for the sake of the game and that results do matter to the players.

Terming the Ashes as Ben Stokes' biggest challenge of his captaincy career, Ponting said on the latest edition of the "ICC Review":

“I've heard them say that before, that they're not ‘results driven,’ but I don't believe that for a second. This is an Ashes series, this is the biggest challenge that Ben Stokes has had in his career as a captain. I'm not copping that."

Further adding that England's disappointment after losing the first Test by two wickets proves that they have got the result on their mind, Ponting continued:

"I mean, if they're not results driven, they wouldn't be disappointed at all about losing. And it seemed to me last night, and he [Stokes] said it, that all his players were in pieces at the end of that game.

"So that means to me that they do care about losing, and you should. Winning Test matches is not an easy thing to do, and winning an Ashes Test is not easy."

Australia hold a slender 1-0 lead following the thrilling win at Edgbaston thanks to a 55-run ninth-wicket stand between Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon on Day 5. England, meanwhile, were left to rue their decisions such as their early declaration and persisiting with the old ball on the final day.

The Ashes opener marked the third loss for Stokes as captain since taking charge on a permanent basis.

"I think it's going to be a good test for England's style of play" - Ricky Ponting on the second Ashes Test

The two teams now move onto the second Test of the series at the Home of Cricket, Lord's.

There is a considerable gap between the culmination of the series opener and the second Test in London. The match is slated to begin from Wednesday, June 28, and will be a huge challenge for England, who will look to level the series.

Admitting that the encounter will prove to be a test for England and their approach, Ricky Ponting said:

"I think it's going to be a really, really good test for England. Actually, I think it's going to be a good test for their style of play. I think it's going to be a good test for their leadership and their coaching."

The last Ashes Test at Lord's turned out to be a draw while Australia notched up a staggering 405-run victory at the venue in 2015.

