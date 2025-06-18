“I’ve never been in competition with Virat” - England star’s huge statement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

By Gokul Nair
Modified Jun 18, 2025 13:55 IST
Australia v India - Men
Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket after 123 appearances. (Image Credit: Getty)

England ace batter Joe Root admitted that he never saw Virat Kohli as his competition amid hype surrounding them as members of the illustrious 'Fab Four'. The former India skipper announced his Test retirement last month, and will not participate in the upcoming five-match Test series against Ben Stokes and co.

Joe Root and Virat Kohli have both been talismans for their respective nations over the years, and also served as captains in a crucial period. Their appetite for runs, and their consistency drew similarity from fans and pundits alike.

Joe Root remarked that he has admired Kohli over the years, instead of viewing him as a rival or competitor.

“I’ve never been in competition with Virat. He is someone I’ve always admired, and thought, ‘Wow, what a player’. I’ll miss those battles we had on the field, but it provides opportunities for other players to try and put their mark on Test cricket,” Root said in a media interaction organized by Sony Sports Network (via The Hindu).
England will face a new-look Team India in the first Test at Headingley, Leeds, from Friday, June 20.

"Cricket is poorer without them being around" - Joe Root on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's retirements

The ace batter also spoke about how the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma changes the complexion of the five-match series altogether. The Men in Blue have handed Sai Sudharsan a maiden Test call-up, and recalled Karun Nair after seven years to strengthen the batting unit.

“Cricket is poorer without them being around. They are two Indian legends. They’ve done amazing things for Indian cricket for such a long period of time. It’ll be a slightly different look to the series, but we still expect it to be highly competitive,” Root added.

Following Rohit Sharma's departure from the Test circuit, Team India have named Shubman Gill as the new captain. Rishabh Pant will serve as his deputy, marking a new leadership group ahead of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

About the author
Gokul Nair

Gokul Nair

Edited by Gokul Nair
