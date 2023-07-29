"I've never seen Australia play with so much fear" - Former England captain baffled by visitors' approach on Day 2 of 5th Ashes Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan admitted that Australia's batting in the first session of Day 2 at the Kia Oval left him baffled. He admitted that Australia are known to take the game on instead of playing defensively.

Australia managed only 54 runs in 26 overs bowled in the first session on Day 2, characterized by Marnus Labuschgane losing his wicket for 9 after facing 82 deliveries. The tourists were eventually bowled out for 295 after playing a little over 100 overs.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Vaughan observed that Australia forgot the need to pressure the bowlers and that they never play so defensively. The 48-year-old said:

"They are taking home the urn, but I've never seen Australia play with so much fear. They are usually so aggressive and try to take the game forward. They have just sat in to bat a long period of time without remembering you have to put a bit of pressure on the bowlers. This morning I thought it was the worst I've ever seen Australia bat in my time watching them. They never play like that."

Australia had slipped to 173/7 at one stage before the half-century stand between Steve Smith and Pat Cummins revived their hopes. Todd Murphy's 34 propelled Australia to a 12-run lead by Stumps.

England in with a golden chance to bat Australia out of the Test

England cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

With a slender lead of 12 runs, England have the chance to seize the initiative with their aggressive style of playing on Day 3. The hosts had played an attacking brand of cricket even in the first innings and batted under 55 overs, smashing 283.

Ben Stokes and Co. aim to level the five-Test series as they trail by 2-1 and run the risk of conceding their first series loss to Australia at home since 2001. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins looks to become the first Aussie captain since Steve Waugh to win an away Ashes series.