"I’ve played a lot better than what I did last time" - David Warner reflects on his performance in 2023 Ashes

Veteran Australia opener David Warner feels his Ashes 2023 performances haven't been that bad, despite not getting a big score in the four Tests so far. The southpaw reflected that he has done much better compared to the 2019 series in England and a couple of unlucky dismissals robbed him of good scores.

Warner finished with only 95 runs in 10 innings, averaging a dismal 9.5 in the 2019 Ashes. The 36-year-old has shown a marked improvement in the 2023 leg, making 201 runs in 8 innings, including a vital half-century at Lord's.

Ahead of the fifth Test at the Kennington Oval, the left-hander asserted that he missed a few runs, but has been looking to score instead of surviving.

As quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald, Warner stated:

"For me, I’ve probably left a few runs out there, but in saying that, I’ve played a lot better than what I did last time. I’ve got in good positions, I’m looking to score, I’ve had a couple of unlucky dismissals and then dismissals where I’ve tried to negate the swing or the seam and it’s caught the outside edge of the bat."

Warner also conceded that Australia has stitched partnerships in key moments that have helped them in retaining the urn.

"So for me, I feel like I’m in a good space, contributed well, and as a batting unit, we’re all about partnerships. And I think the partnerships that we’ve had in key moments of this series so far have actually worked very well for us as a team.”

The veteran looked in decent touch in the 4th Ashes Test and made 32 and 28, hitting some exquisite shots. However, Chris Woakes got him in both innings.

David Warner backs Matt Renshaw to play as an opener in the near future

Matt Renshaw. (Image Credits: Getty)

Warner, who is likely to retire by the end of the 2023-24 Australian home season, reckons that Matt Renshaw has the potential to replace him at the top. Comparing him with Matthew Hayden, the opener added:

"Finding two when Uzzie goes too, that’s a good question. Matt Renshaw is a very good player. He can play both formats quite easily. He’s tall. He’s exactly like Haydos. We spoke about him in the early part of his career. I’ve always felt and held him in high regard as a very good player. And then on the other side of that, we’ve always had someone who’s been up the other end to actually soak up some of the pressure and bat normally.”

Renshaw, one of the backup openers in Australia's Ashes squad, has featured in 14 Tests after debuting in 2016.