"I've really worked hard on my batting" - Mayank Agarwal optimistic of returning to Indian team'

Mayank Agarwal hopes to play for India again. (Credits: Getty)

Team India batter Mayank Agarwal still harbors hopes of making it to the national team despite facing tough competition for places in the squad. Agarwal has been working on his batting and is glad to see the desired results.

Agarwal marked his Test debut against Australia at the MCG in December of 2018. However, due to some inconsistent performances, the 31-year-old has fallen down the pecking order in the team. Along with playing 21 Tests, he has also played five ODIs.

FOLLOW bit.ly/IND-BAN4 What a knock this has been from Mayank AgarwalHis last five innings in Test cricket:21510810111*FOLLOW #INDvBAN live What a knock this has been from Mayank Agarwal 💯His last five innings in Test cricket: 👉 215👉 7👉 108👉 10👉 111* FOLLOW #INDvBAN live ▶️ bit.ly/IND-BAN4 https://t.co/JLj9VNtrTE

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Agarwal revealed that he has worked hard on his game and is capable of playing extravagant shots even against fast bowlers. He said:

"In the last four months, I've really worked hard on my batting. As you can see, I've started sweeping and reverse-sweeping the ball, that too against the fast bowlers. I've opened up four-five areas in my game which are paying rich dividends. I am very happy that the hard work I put in is paying."

The Karnataka batter played his most recent Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, scoring 26 runs. India, however, preferred Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top of the order, with Cheteshwar Pujara serving as a backup.

"Getting two hundreds in a T20 tournament like the Maharaja Trophy feels amazing" - Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal opened up about his magnificent form in the Maharaj Trophy by saying that runs in the armory are always good. Speaking about playing in the tournament, he said:

"Getting two hundreds in a T20 tournament like the Maharaja Trophy feels amazing. It feels really nice when the players respond to you the way you want. Obviously runs behind my back really makes me feel good and then I can lead from the front."

The right-handed batter is currently the highest run-getter in the T20 tournament, mustering 480 runs in 11 games at 53.33 and striking at 167.24. He is yet to represent India in T20s on the global stage.

