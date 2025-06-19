"I've been staggered" - Michael Vaughan slams Ben Stokes over lack of game time ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called out Ben Stokes for not playing for the England Lions ahead of the upcoming five-Test series against India, beginning on June 20. Vaughan said he was worried that the all-rounder hardly had any game time under his belt.
Stokes bowled at full-tilt in the only Test against Zimbabwe this summer, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, picking up three wickets. However, he had seemingly ruled out an appearance for the England Lions in the fixture against India A that began on June 6.
Speaking to The Daily Mail, Vaughan stated that the Durham all-rounder needed to warm himself up more for the gruelling five-Test series, and there was no better opportunity than the Lions game. He said:
"I've been staggered by the lack of time in the middle that Ben's had as a batter. He didn't have a great year last year when he got his injuries. A Scottie Scheffler or a footballer going into a major event would be playing. He's had no game time. Why wouldn't you want to play for England Lions just for a knock, not to bowl? He was bowling against Zimbabwe, and clearly he's fine, but why wouldn't you just want a bit of time in the middle? Call me old school, but I think it's quite nice to go out and hit a few balls."
The 34-year-old has been under the injury cloud for a while now. Before the Test series in India in early 2024, Stokes underwent knee surgery, but the injury resurfaced during the third Test of the recent New Zealand tour.
"England can only win in Australia with him" - Michael Vaughan on Ben Stokes
Vaughan went on to warn that the Englishmen need a fit and firing Stokes if they were to regain the Ashes from Australia Down Under, adding:
"England can only win in Australia with him, and that's him being the all-rounder. If he goes to Australia just as the batter, that completely breaks the balance of the team and as much as he's a genius captain, the team are 30-40 per cent better when he bowls. To win in Australia, he has to be bowling and batting well."
England also haven't lost a home series to India since 2007.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news