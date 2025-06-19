"I've been staggered" - Michael Vaughan slams Ben Stokes over lack of game time ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has called out Ben Stokes for not playing for the England Lions ahead of the upcoming five-Test series against India, beginning on June 20. Vaughan said he was worried that the all-rounder hardly had any game time under his belt.

Ad

Stokes bowled at full-tilt in the only Test against Zimbabwe this summer, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, picking up three wickets. However, he had seemingly ruled out an appearance for the England Lions in the fixture against India A that began on June 6.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Vaughan stated that the Durham all-rounder needed to warm himself up more for the gruelling five-Test series, and there was no better opportunity than the Lions game. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I've been staggered by the lack of time in the middle that Ben's had as a batter. He didn't have a great year last year when he got his injuries. A Scottie Scheffler or a footballer going into a major event would be playing. He's had no game time. Why wouldn't you want to play for England Lions just for a knock, not to bowl? He was bowling against Zimbabwe, and clearly he's fine, but why wouldn't you just want a bit of time in the middle? Call me old school, but I think it's quite nice to go out and hit a few balls."

Ad

The 34-year-old has been under the injury cloud for a while now. Before the Test series in India in early 2024, Stokes underwent knee surgery, but the injury resurfaced during the third Test of the recent New Zealand tour.

"England can only win in Australia with him" - Michael Vaughan on Ben Stokes

Michael Vaughan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Vaughan went on to warn that the Englishmen need a fit and firing Stokes if they were to regain the Ashes from Australia Down Under, adding:

Ad

"England can only win in Australia with him, and that's him being the all-rounder. If he goes to Australia just as the batter, that completely breaks the balance of the team and as much as he's a genius captain, the team are 30-40 per cent better when he bowls. To win in Australia, he has to be bowling and batting well."

England also haven't lost a home series to India since 2007.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news