"I've had a whole year of nothing" - Jofra Archer fearful about another stop-start year

England speedster Jofra Archer recently stated that he wants to play for one full year without any injury concerns. The right-arm pacer claimed he's afraid of another setback and suggested that it might not be in him to tolerate another start-stop year.

The 2019 World Cup-winner has not played for the national team since March 2023 and has missed most of the matches since 2021. He was part of Mumbai Indians' squad in IPL 2023, but returned home midway after suffering an elbow injury resurfaced and was ruled out of the remaining summer.

Speaking to The Athlete's Voice by 4CAST, Archer discussed his injury plagued last 12 months. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Last year, I played from January to May, because I did go to the IPL as well. And then the year before that, I played maybe one or two games for Sussex, so I've had a whole year of nothing… hopefully, from June 1 and when June 1 comes next year, hopefully I've had no breaks… no injuries, and just constantly playing."

"It's been a while and honestly, I don't know if I've got another stop-start year in me. That's the truth. I don't know if I've got another one."

England men's cricket's managing director Robert Key had stated a few weeks back that Archer is in contention to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The 29-year-old is yet to play in a T20 World Cup fixture.

"There's still cricket that I haven't got a chance to play in the last couple of years" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Archer remains keen to feature in the T20 World Cup, he suggested that he will look to build himself through The Hundred and T20 Blast if the selection doesn't go in his favour. He added:

"I really do want to be in the team. Worst-case scenario, even if I don't make it to the World Cup for whatever reason, there's still the T20 Blast, there's still the Hundred. There's still cricket that I haven't got a chance to play in the last couple of years. As much as I want to play in the World Cup, if it doesn't happen for whatever reason, at least I still know I could be somewhat active as well."

Defending champions England are clubbed in Group B with Australia, Scotland, Oman, and Namibia.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback